The queen has had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The palace does not normally comment on private medical matters involving the monarch, but in an unusual move in January 2021, it did confirm that she had received her first shot.

The positive test follows that of her son and daughter-in-law, Prince Charles and Camilla, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The palace said that the queen will "continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Within minutes of the palace’s announcement, messages of support for the monarch poured in on social media. “The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering,” tweeted London mayor Sadiq Khan, as he wished her a “swift and safe recovery” from the virus.

A combination of health issues and coronavirus restrictions has kept the queen mostly away from public engagements for the past five months.

The queen was hospitalized overnight in October for what Buckingham Palace said were “preliminary investigations.” Afterward, the palace reported, doctors advised her to rest and undertake only “light duties.”

Since then, she has missed high-profile events because of health issues, including a Remembrance Sunday service to honor the country’s war dead, a staple on the royal calendar.

The palace said she sprained her back in November. She has continued to meet with ambassadors and dignitaries, but those meetings have mostly taken place by teleconference. In the latest video clips and photographs, taken at Windsor Castle and Sandringham Estate, the queen was shown walking with the aid of a cane.

In recent weeks, as the numbers of new infections in Britain have fallen steeply, Elizabeth has begun to return to face-to-face audiences.

On Wednesday, Royal Navy Rear Admiral James Macleod was received by the queen at Windsor Castle upon relinquishing his appointment as defense services secretary. His replacement, Major General Eldon Millar, was also seen.

During the meeting, the queen was heard responding to a question about how she is. The monarch reportedly pointed to her leg or foot, and quipped, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”