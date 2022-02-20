MUNICH — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky forcefully demanded stronger actions from world leaders as the threat of full-scale attack by Russia intensifies amid increased shelling in the eastern separatist regions of his country.

“The security architecture of our world is brittle, it is obsolete,” Zelensky said on Saturday, during a defiant speech at a security conference in Munich. He accused governments of “egotism,” “arrogance” and “irresponsibility” as he urged Western leaders to publicly state their plans for sanctions on Russia, saying that after the war begins would be too late.

“Action is needed,” he insisted, adding that “this is not about war in Ukraine, this is about war in Europe.”

Zelensky’s rebuke of Kyiv’s allies comes as the United States is sounding its most dire warnings yet about the likelihood of a resumed Russian invasion of Ukraine, and as fresh shelling prompts new turmoil — and finger-pointing — in the country’s east.