Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky forcefully demanded stronger actions from world leaders on Saturday as the threat of full-scale invasion intensified amid increased shelling in the eastern separatist regions of his country. Zelensky also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Russia could stage an attack from Kyiv’s forces on the separatist-held territories to justify Moscow’s invasion. State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed skepticism Saturday about Russian reports of a car bomb in a separatist-controlled region in eastern Ukraine.
The sharp upswing in firing from the separatists’ side over the past three days has shaken even the war-weary residents of eastern Ukraine, who have grappled with violence since Russia began supporting separatists in the disputed region in 2014, the same year it annexed Crimea from its neighbor. Russia on Saturday said at least two shells fired from a government-held part of the area purportedly landed across the border — claims Ukraine vehemently refuted.
Zelensky rips the West for inaction amid increased shellings
“The security architecture of our world is brittle, it is obsolete,” Zelensky said on Saturday, during a defiant speech at a security conference in Munich. He accused governments of “egotism,” “arrogance” and “irresponsibility” as he urged Western leaders to publicly state their plans for sanctions on Russia, saying that after the war begins would be too late.
“Action is needed,” he insisted, adding that “this is not about war in Ukraine, this is about war in Europe.”
Zelensky’s rebuke of Kyiv’s allies comes as the United States is sounding its most dire warnings yet about the likelihood of a resumed Russian invasion of Ukraine, and as fresh shelling prompts new turmoil — and finger-pointing — in the country’s east.
Mekhennet and Hudson reported from Munich, and Demirjian and Nakashima reported from Washington.
Why might Russia want to invade Ukraine?
Will he or won’t he?
That’s the question the world is asking about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to invade Ukraine.
U.S. officials have said that a full-scale invasion by Russian troops is imminent. In a televised address Friday, President Biden said that he was “convinced” Putin had made the decision to invade and would attack in a matter of days.
Here’s what we know about why Russia might want to invade Ukraine.