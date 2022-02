Still, it was a signal moment. After two years of lockdowns, surging sickness, hospitalizations and death, Johnson said it was time to stop restricting “the liberties of the British people.”

“We do not need to pay that cost anymore,” the prime minister said. “It is time we got our confidence back.”

He said that covid was “not over” and that Britain’s public health system should remain vigilant for possible future waves of infection and new variants. But he declared that the country would now treat the coronavirus more like seasonal flu.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defense,” he said.

At a news conference afterward, Johnson said the country had “emerged from the teeth of the pandemic,” which he called “two of the darkest years in our peacetime history.”

Starting on Thursday in England, people who test positive for the coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate at home.

Union leaders predicted that people without benefits would show up to work sick because they could not afford to stay home without pay.

The prime minister also announced that free universal coronavirus testing for the general public will end in England on April 1 — though the most medically vulnerable, if they have symptoms, will still have access to free tests.

The larger public will be able to purchase the test kits at pharmacies.

The government is also phasing out the test-and-trace program administered by the National Health Service, a program that included an app on smartphones that would ping if a close contact was reported to be infected.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, challenged Johnson in Parliament to explain why isolation rules were being cast aside now. Over the past seven days, there have been 309,260 new infections and 1,005 deaths reported in the United Kingdom.

“Living with covid doesn’t mean just ignoring it,” Starmer said.

The government’s new strategy was viewed as premature — even reckless — by some public health experts.

Lawrence Young, a professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, said: “With 1 in 20 people in England infected with the virus and around a third of the population not having had a booster vaccine dose, now is not the time be abandoning measures that will keep us all safe.”

Young told science reporters on Monday, “We need to learn to live safely with covid and that means retaining basic surveillance as well as case isolation.”

Johnson said free universal testing was valuable during the pandemic but that the cost — at almost $3 billion in January — was unsustainable.

Paul Scully, a member of Parliament in Johnson’s Conservative Party, did a round of broadcast interviews on Monday morning, arguing that the money spent on testing could go elsewhere, such as ending the huge backlog of non-emergency cases at hospitals.

“For every person that is worried about a test, there may be another person that’s worried about a cancer diagnosis, for instance,” Scully told Sky News.

Scrapping the free lateral flow tests will be a big change to everyday life in England.

Britain’s National Health Service has distributed over 1.7 billion kits since the start of the pandemic. People can pop down to the pharmacy or order a pack of seven tests via home delivery. Although not a requirement, many routinely test before they go to the pub or meet up in large groups or visit elderly relatives. People who get covid also test regularly to track the arc of the illness.

“Flow before you go” has been a common refrain.

The deployment of vaccines will continue, with first, second and booster shots available. In addition, the government will offer a fourth booster dose but to a more limited number of people.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday that people age 75 and over, residents of nursing homes and those who are especially vulnerable to covid, such as the immunosuppressed, will be offered an additional booster vaccine shot in the coming months.

Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, said that he would still urge people to quarantine if they have the virus, which he described as “standard public health advice for a significant and highly transmissible infection.”

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said that it was essential to be able to “ramp up” the whole system again quickly as there was “no guarantee that the next variant” will be less severe than omicron.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, will keep some restrictions in place. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is set to give the Scottish Parliament a covid update Tuesday.

In an interview Monday, Sturgeon suggested that Scotland would be more cautious than England. She told reporters that she thought isolation “still has a part to play” and that free testing should be reduced in a “phased, careful” way.

Johnson’s decision to end isolation requirements could shave a couple of days off the queen’s withdrawal from public life.

After Buckingham Palace announced Sunday that the queen had tested positive for the coronavirus, her courtiers said she expected to continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The palace did not specify what type of duties the British monarch might partake in — whether, for instance, she’ll talk to the British prime minister on Wednesdays, as she usually does, or hold meetings with ambassadors via videolink, or read state papers that she has to approve and sign.

Some on social media took umbrage with the Daily Mail’s front-page story Monday about Elizabeth working through covid. The paper’s headline read: “Queen’s Covid example to all of us.”

“She’s 95,” was trending on British Twitter, with some questioning what kind of “light duties” the queen might be expected to carry out. Others wondered, couldn’t her majesty delegate some chores?

British author Christopher Snowdon wrote: “Mild cold-like symptoms and is carrying on working. She’s 95. If this doesn’t scream ‘Covid is over’, nothing does.”

Another post on Twitter read: “Good heavens. She's 95 and has covid. Give her a Lemsip and a duvet and let her watch daytime telly! Duties can be delegated!”