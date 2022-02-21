As the final vote was confirmed on Monday afternoon, large crowds of abortion rights supporters celebrated outside the court in the capital of Bogotá, waving green scarves as they jumped up and down, shouting, “it’s legal, it’s legal, abortion in Colombia is legal!”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It is without a doubt an advance that the constitutional court has declared that women have the right to decide,” said Catalina Martínez Coral, regional director of the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the groups that brought the lawsuit before the court. “It recognizes the agency we have over our own body and life, and we celebrate that decision.”

Since 2006, the procedure has been permitted in Colombia in cases of rape, nonviable pregnancy and when the life or health of the mother was in danger. At the time, those rules positioned the country as a regional leader in abortion rights. But between 2006 and 2020, the court heard, nearly 3,000 people were prosecuted for having an abortion.

More than 90 groups filed a lawsuit in September 2020, arguing that the criminalization of abortion exacerbates the stigma around the procedure and creates barriers to access, even for patients who qualify under the exemptions.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The constitutional court was legally obligated to issue a ruling on abortion by mid-November 2021. But the decision was delayed after a judge requested a recusal for comments he publicly made about the subject. The remaining eight judges were evenly split, forcing the court to assign two additional judges to break the tie — one for each of the two lawsuits before the court. On Monday, one of these tiebreaking judges voted in favor of expanding access, leading to a 5-4 vote to allow abortion in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Until early last year, elective abortion was legal in Latin America only in Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and parts of Mexico. Other countries allow the procedure only in cases of rape or when the health or life of the mother is at risk. Seven countries prohibit it under all circumstances: El Salvador, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Suriname, and Haiti.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández signed legislation early last year to allow abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Mexico’s supreme court in September ruled unconstitutional a state law that imposed prison terms for people who had illegal abortions and those who aided them. The ruling is binding on other states.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates hope the court decision in Colombia builds momentum for abortion rights in other countries in the region.

In Chile, lawmakers rejected a bill in late November that would have expanded the legal right to abortion, a bill that was opposed by the country’s conservative president. But Chilean advocates are hopeful their new leftist president-elect, Gabriel Boric, may help usher in change.

In Ecuador, the country’s constitutional court decriminalized abortion last year in all cases of pregnancy resulting from rape. Previously, abortions were only allowed if a patient’s life was in danger or if a woman with an intellectual disability was raped.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Ecuador’s National Assembly approved regulations allowing access to abortions in cases of rape, but only up to 12 weeks of pregnancy for adults in urban areas and up to 16 weeks for minors and adults in rural areas. The measures must now be signed by Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, a devout Catholic who opposes abortion rights but said he respected the court’s decision last year.

Advertisement

Abortion rights advocates in Ecuador criticized the national assembly’s time restrictions and said they would continue to work toward expanding access in the country. One advocate, Ana Cristina Vera, said the decision in Colombia is particularly important given the constitutional court’s reputation in the region.

“Throughout the region, it will strengthen a trend away from using criminal law to restrict women from the right to abortion, from using criminal law to regulate women’s health,” said Vera, director of a feminist collective in Ecuador that provides legal aid to women.

Colombian conservatives have accused the constitutional court of taking an activist role on issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage and euthanasia. In July, the court ruled that the right to euthanasia, recognized here in 1997, applies not only to patients with terminal prognoses but also to those with “intense physical or mental suffering from bodily injury or serious and incurable disease.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The court had a chance to lift the country’s abortion restrictions in March 2020, but the effort fell one vote short of a majority.

On Monday, crowds of abortion rights supporters gathered outside the constitutional court wearing their movement’s emblematic green scarves as they awaited the decision. A group of abortion opponents also protested outside, where they had arranged rows of small white boxes with crosses on them.

“A woman doesn’t need to abort when her pregnancy is unwanted or presents complications,” tweeted María del Rosario Guerra, a Colombian senator and outspoken opponent of abortion rights. “She needs public policies, social accompaniment and options for life, not the offer of abortion as the first and only way out.”

Story continues below advertisement

While abortion rights activists celebrated the decision, many had hoped the court would rule in favor of total decriminalization of the procedure. Barriers to abortion access would continue to persist in Colombia for the most vulnerable, some said, even for those who meet the legal requirements.

Advertisement

Such was the case for a young woman who sought out an abortion three years ago and spoke in an interview about her ordeal on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 12 years old, she said she was a victim of sexual abuse at a young age and struggled with homelessness for part of her life. She argued to her health provider that her pregnancy posed a danger to her mental health and would make her eligible for an abortion. “Every time the baby kicked, all I felt was fear and despair,” the woman said.

While a doctor initially approved her request for an abortion, the woman was later forcibly admitted to a hospital by psychiatrists who said she was suffering from “abortion idealization,” according to a lawsuit she filed in 2020. She eventually gave birth “against my will” to a baby boy, a child she loves but is unable to care for. The toddler is in the custody of his father.

Story continues below advertisement

“These rights only exist for women with money. If I had money … my life would be a different story,” the woman said. “It’s not an easy decision for anyone. It’s one you make thinking less about your own conditions and more about what life will be like for the other, for the one inside of you. ”