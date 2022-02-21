MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov there were “no concrete plans” for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden to discuss the NATO-Russia crisis over Ukraine, but that it was possible if they saw it as useful.

“The decision can be made at any moment,” he said, adding that dialogue would continue. He said diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis continued, with French President Emmanuel Macron, calling Putin at about 1 a.m. Moscow time. Macron’s office announced that he invited Putin and Biden to a summit and that the leaders had agreed in principle.

"Clearly, tensions are rising, and active contacts are continuing,” Peskov said at a press briefing on Monday.

Peskov said that tensions in two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine were extremely high but declined to say whether Russian forces would intervene to support them. Western leaders say that Russia’s claims of “genocide,” and major Ukrainian attacks on the regions are a false flag operation designed to create a pretext for an invasion. No evidence of the claims has emerged and Ukraine has denied the attacks.