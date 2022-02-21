The summit was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron during separate calls with Biden and Putin on Sunday. Officials in Paris and Washington said the talks would go ahead only if Moscow doesn’t attack. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that U.S. officials “are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.
The Kremlin said the two sides agreed on the need for continued dialogue between diplomats and political advisors, through the Normandy Format talks — involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine — aimed at settling an eight-year conflict involving Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. It said there was also a possibility of contact between the Russian and French foreign ministers.
Adding to the tensions, Russia didn’t follow through on a promise to withdraw from neighboring ally Belarus following military exercises Sunday and continues to keep some 30,000 troops near that country’s border with Ukraine. In total, more than 150,000 Russian troops are amassed at the Ukrainian border, marking the largest military buildup in Europe since the end of World War II. Satellite images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies on Sunday appeared to show new field deployments of armored equipment and troops near the border, Reuters reported.
Here’s what to know
Kremlin says Putin could meet Biden 'at any moment' but no concrete plans
MOSCOW — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov there were “no concrete plans” for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden to discuss the NATO-Russia crisis over Ukraine, but that it was possible if they saw it as useful.
“The decision can be made at any moment,” he said, adding that dialogue would continue. He said diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis continued, with French President Emmanuel Macron, calling Putin at about 1 a.m. Moscow time. Macron’s office announced that he invited Putin and Biden to a summit and that the leaders had agreed in principle.
"Clearly, tensions are rising, and active contacts are continuing,” Peskov said at a press briefing on Monday.
Peskov said that tensions in two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine were extremely high but declined to say whether Russian forces would intervene to support them. Western leaders say that Russia’s claims of “genocide,” and major Ukrainian attacks on the regions are a false flag operation designed to create a pretext for an invasion. No evidence of the claims has emerged and Ukraine has denied the attacks.
“The situation is indeed extremely tense, and so far we see no signs of a decrease in the level of tension. Provocations, shelling are becoming more and more intense, of course, this causes very deep concern,” Peskov said. Putin called an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council Monday which includes his hawkish military and security chiefs, who have emerged as his major source of advice according to Russian political analysts.
Biden agrees 'in principle' to summit with Putin if Ukraine is not invaded
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” on Sunday to meet, U.S. and French officials said, leaving a narrow window for diplomacy as Russia appeared on the brink of launching a new war in Ukraine.
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders had accepted the meeting and it would take place only if an attack doesn’t occur. The details of the summit will be worked out this week, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Although senior U.S. officials say they believe that Putin has made a decision to invade, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that U.S. officials “are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.” She confirmed that Biden accepted the invitation — “again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.”
Ukrainians rally for support at Lincoln Memorial
A sea of blue and yellow flags waved above the heads of about 300 demonstrators who gathered Sunday afternoon to show support to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion.
On the steps outside the Lincoln Memorial, women adorned in traditional Ukrainian floral head wreaths discussed the looming threat to their home country. A few children, packed into a wagon, clutched miniature Ukrainian flags as activists delivered speeches over a loudspeaker before a scheduled march to the White House.
There were similar demonstrations in Warsaw, Madrid and other cities as people demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraw his troops. In Washington, men and women in the crowd stood close and draped the blue and yellow flags over their shoulders.
U.S. holds off on triggering sanctions against Russia amid expected invasion
Senior U.S. officials defended their decision to hold off on sanctions of Russia before its potential invasion of Ukraine as President Biden huddled with top White House national security officials about the crisis and Russia kept in place thousands of troops it has deployed in neighboring Belarus despite earlier promises to withdraw them by Sunday.
Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Biden’s assessment that Putin has made a decision to invade within days. Blinken said that follows a Russian playbook in which Moscow launches provocations before citing them as justification for aggression.
“Everything leading up to an actual invasion appears to be taking place,” Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
But Blinken and other European officials are still leaving open the door for a diplomatic solution, and French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to broker a last-minute cease-fire deal.
Wielding the threat of war, a new, more aggressive Putin steps forward
He is the man with the very long table who seats world leaders and ministers at an almost comical distance. He is a lone figure in a dark coat laying a wreath at a St. Petersburg cemetery or sitting solo in his Olympic viewing booth in Beijing.
He is aging, isolated, more powerful than ever — and on the brink of waging a possibly catastrophic war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the 22 years since he first took office, has evolved from an afterthought of Washington leaders to the world’s most watched and pleaded-with man, using reconstituted Russian military might to force the globe to reckon with his interests after having complained for years about being ignored.
His latest belligerence follows two years of pandemic isolation and eight years of Western sanctions that analysts say have fed the bunker mentality Putin has exhibited since his earliest years.
In many ways, Putin believes his time has come — at last.