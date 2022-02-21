President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed “in principle” to meet, U.S. and French officials said — even as troops continue to gather near the Ukraine border, suggesting the window for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis is closing.

The summit was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron during separate calls with Biden and Putin on Sunday. Officials in Paris and Washington said the talks would go ahead only if Moscow doesn’t attack. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that U.S. officials “are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

The Kremlin hasn’t yet commented publicly on the call, the second that day between the two leaders. In a readout of the earlier call published on the Russian president’s website, Putin supported the resumption of diplomatic discussions through the Normandy Format talks — with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine — aimed at settling a seven-year conflict involving Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Adding to the tensions, Russia didn’t follow through on a promise to withdraw from neighboring ally Belarus following military exercises Sunday and continues to keep some 30,000 troops near that country’s border with Ukraine. In total, more than 150,000 Russian troops are amassed at the Ukrainian border, marking the largest military buildup in Europe since the end of World War II. Satellite images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies on Sunday appeared to show new field deployments of armored equipment and troops near the border, Reuters reported.

Here’s what to know

  • The United States has warned the United Nations that it has credible information showing that Moscow is compiling lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
  • The United Kingdom and the United States could take steps to prevent Russian companies from trading in British pounds and U.S. dollars if Putin invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday.
  • Asked Sunday whether the United States would recognize Crimea and territories in eastern Ukraine as part of Russia to avoid war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken answered definitively: “No.”