Videos purportedly showing the incident circulated on social media and included footage of the alleged suspect holding another person at gunpoint inside the store.
Dutch media outlets, including the public broadcaster NOS, reported that the incident began as a robbery. Several people were able to flee the store to safety, police said on Twitter.
“At about 10:30 p.m., the police managed to stop the hostage-taker by hitting him when a hostage and the hostage-taker ran outside,” police said.
As the suspect lay on the ground, law enforcement used a robot to scan him for explosives, but none were found. He was taken to the hospital for injuries following the crash.
Police did not give any more details about the suspect or his motive.