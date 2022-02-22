The United States and its allies are gearing up to impose a fresh set of sanctions on Russia Tuesday after Moscow formally recognized two breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine and sent so-called peacekeeping troops there Monday, in a move that the West fears could create a pretext for a wider invasion of Kyiv.

Russia’s maneuvers appeared to be increasingly out of step with world opinion, and were sharply rebuked by several nations at a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday night. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting the world to “travel back in time to a time before the United Nations — to a time when empires ruled the world,” and testing the international rules-based system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his countrymen early Tuesday that “we will give up nothing to no one” and that Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders “will stay that way, despite any statements or actions taken by the Russian Federation.”

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden signed an executive order Monday blocking trade and investment by Americans in two separatist enclaves of Ukraine. Administration officials said additional measures — including more sanctions — would be announced Tuesday, separate to the strict measures promised if Russia further invades Ukraine.
  • The State Department moved its personnel from Ukraine to Poland on Monday amid fears of Russia’s “plans for an invasion at any moment,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
  • Beijing continues to walk a tightrope of supporting Russia without outright endorsing its actions in Ukraine, with China’s ambassador to the United Nations calling on all parties involved to “seek reasonable solutions” and address concerns based on “equality and mutual respect.”