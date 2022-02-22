TOKYO — Japan stands ready with its Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia in case of a renewed invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Kishida declined to specify which sanctions are under consideration, but Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Tuesday that the country is weighing an export ban that includes semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robot technology, in addition to restrictions on Russian banks.

The sanctions would be more wide-ranging than those Tokyo imposed in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, though they would be largely symbolic as Japanese exports of such tech products are limited.

The United States and European countries have vowed to issue fresh economic sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis Monday, when he recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered in Russian “peacekeeping” forces.

Kishida said Tuesday that Japan “strongly condemns” Russia’s actions, calling them a “violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We will warily watch over the developing situation and will work with G-7 and the international community to arrange a response, including sanctions,” he said.