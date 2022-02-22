But experts described the initial wave of sanctions as incremental and unlikely to alter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the short-term. Instead, the response by the West set the stage for a protracted pressure campaign, with Putin and European leaders all weighing their next moves.

“This is going to be much more of a slow burn,” said Julia Friedlander, who served as top White House adviser on the European Union and economic issues from 2017 to 2019.

Even if Western governments impose heavier penalties in the coming weeks, it could take months for any measures to have significant impact on Russia’s oligarch class or economy.

As Russia faced rounds of overlapping sanctions in recent years, for its annexation of Crimea and poisoning of dissidents, Putin embarked on an effort to stockpile enough foreign currency, gold and other assets to survive being cut off from Western credit and markets, at least temporarily, Friedlander said.

“It’s not going to have the immediate impact you would want sanctions to have as a deterrent,” she said, though she added that Western governments have enough weapons to cause “extreme economic consequences.”

Germany and Nord Stream 2

Germany’s decision to suspend certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may have been the most severe blow delivered from Europe on Tuesday, jeopardizing a multiyear project likely to be worth billions to Russia over its lifetime.

Still, the hit won’t be felt instantly. Even without the suspension, the project faced a long regulatory review process before it was due to come online.

Whether to switch off the pipeline in case of a Russian incursion into Ukraine had been a sticking point between the United States and the German government, as measures to deter Russian aggression were examined in recent weeks. President Biden had vowed that if Russian troops crossed into Ukraine, “will be no longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” Scholz — the one in position to end it — had been more evasive, saying only that “all options” were on the table, when it came to punitive fiscal measures toward Moscow.

But on Tuesday, the German chancellor said his government had withdrawn a Ministry of Economy report on the impact that the pipeline would have on the security of Germany’s gas supplies.

“That may sound technical, but it’s a necessary administrative step,” he said in a news conference. “Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot start to operate.”

Scholz gave no clear indication of how long the certification process for $11 billion pipeline project might be delayed, but when asked whether it might be restarted, he said the process of reassessing the report “will surely drag on.”

“Germany did the right thing when it came down to it,” said Brian O’Toole, a former sanctions adviser at the U.S. Treasury Office for Foreign Assets Control. “It’s a project with huge geopolitical ramifications, beyond the narrower economic ones.”

“That’s doesn’t mean that there aren’t material economic costs, even if those are smaller than major bank sanctions,” said O’Toole, also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “How much did Gazprom spend on this? It’s billions of dollars. There’s certainly an effect there.”

But Peter Beyer, the federal government’s coordinator for transatlantic cooperation and a parliamentarian with Germany’s Christian Democrats, criticized Scholz for not taking a bolder political decision.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to hide behind an administrative act due to disagreements within the party,” he said, referring to reported splits within Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats on how to deal with Russian aggression. He accused Scholz of “passing the buck” to his coalition partners the Greens, who run the Ministry of Economy.

Britain and the oligarchs

In Britain, Johnson has offered plenty of tough rhetoric, warning that Putin is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945.” But analysts and even some lawmakers in the prime minister’s own party were underwhelmed by the sanctions announced Tuesday — against well-insulated banks and previously targeted oligarchs who likely kept their assets out of Britain.

The three billionaires, all involved in the energy sector, have been on the U.S. sanctions list for years. Gennady Timchenko, of the Volga Group investment firm, and Boris Rotenberg, co-owner of SGM (Stroygazmontazh) Group, were sanctioned by the United States in 2014 after the Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea. Igor Rotenberg, Boris Rotenberg’s nephew and formerly the majority shareholder in Gazprom Drilling, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2018.

Gavin Wilde, a former director for Russia, Baltic and Caucasus Affairs on the National Security Council, who served in the Trump administration, called the British targets, “low hanging fruit.”

“The banks they hit were kind of set up by Russia in expectation that sanctions were coming,” he said, meaning their exposure internationally is limited and as a result there will be “more symbolism in the U.K. than impact.”

Similarly, targeting Timchenko and the Rotenbergs may send a message to Putin “personally,” because their reported ties to the Russian president and their “patronage over some of his own finances.” But Wilde noted the absence of more prominent figures, including Roman Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea Football Club in England.

Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at RUSI, a London think tank, noted that NGOs have identified more than 150 people with connections to Britain that could have been targeted under new legislation passed on Feb. 10.

“You don’t take a pea shooter to a gunfight,” Keatinge said, expressing his dismay with the sanctions announced so far.

He disagreed with the strategy to hold back some firepower should things escalate. “Getting someone to change the actions they’ve already taken is much more difficult than stopping someone from doing it in the first instance,” he said, adding that Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Crimea in 2014 had little impact.

Wilde said Britain’s financial entanglements with Russian oligarchs constrains its options. “The more rocks they kick over, the more of an indictment it is of how lax they’ve been the last couple decades on dirty Russian money flooding their system,” he said.

European Union comes together on incremental sanctions

While Russian tanks were rolling into Eastern Ukraine, European Union diplomats scurried between calls and meetings to hash out their response. They emerged Tuesday evening announcing a first round of sanctions, suggesting there would be more to come.

The E.U. sanctions will target people and entities linked to Russia’s latest moves, including 351 members of the Duma who voted to recognize the two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine, as well as 27 individuals and entities who have played a role in “undermining Ukrainian territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence,” Borrell said.

The bloc will also target the ability of the Russian state to access the E.U.'s capital and financial markets and services, “limiting the financing of their policies,” he said.

In a subsequent tweet, Borrell said the sanctions meant no more shopping in Milan, diamonds in Antwerp, or partying in Saint Tropez for Russian officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement to praise what she called a “solid” package that “contains a number of calibrated measures.”

But the package was less ambitious than some expected — and the impact on Putin, or his plans, remains to be seen.

For weeks, European officials have been warning of “massive” sanctions in the case of further Russian escalation. Now, European officials say Russian troops are on the ground in eastern Ukraine, but the “mother of all sanctions” package they promised is being held in reserve.

The incremental approach appears to have been coordinated with allies. It may also reflect that the bloc remains split on the question of what counts as an escalation or invasion, as well as what specific measures the sanctions should include.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials urged Europe to sanction Putin before he acted. “We don’t need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen and after our country will be fired at, or after we will have no borders and after we will have no economy or part of our country will be occupied,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CNN.

Asked about the call, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies did not want to lay our their plans “Until the tanks are actually moving, the planes are actually flying, the bombs are actually dropping.”

With troops on the ground, Europe and its allies may face questions about why they did not act sooner.