Russian troops have entered Ukrainian territory, in what U.S. officials have called an invasion of the European country.

Since October, Russia’s military presence has been building up on Ukraine’s border. Military analysts and Western officials warn of a full-scale assault that could lead to the worst conflict in Europe since World War II. In photos, videos and maps, this is how the situation on the ground is unfolding, starting with the most recent events.

Russian troops enter Ukrainian territory

On Monday evening, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent, he sent what he called “peacekeeping" troops into the region, only parts of which are controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Video from Feb. 22 showed military vehicles on the edge of Donetsk, one of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent. (Reuters)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that its recognition of the two separatist enclaves covers areas controlled by the Ukrainian government. NATO and Western nations are bracedfor a deeper invasion into Ukraine.

RUSSIA

Belgorod

Valuyki

Kharkiv

LUHANSK

Milove

Strarobilsk

Millerovo

Izyum

Lysychansk

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

Horlivka

Dnipropetrovsk

Shakhty

—Dnieper

Donetsk

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhya

Rostov-

on-Don

Taganrog

Mariupol

50 MILES

Berdyansk

Melitopol

Yeysk

RUSSIA

Sea of Azov

THE WASHINGTON POST

Belgorod

RUSSIA

Valuyki

Kharkiv

Milove

LUHANSK

Millerovo

Izyum

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Donetsk

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

DONETSK

Rostov-

on-Don

50 MILES

Mariupol

Melitopol

RUSSIA

Sea of Azov

RUSSIA

Belgorod

Valuyki

Kharkiv

Milove

UKRAINE

LUHANSK

Millerovo

Area

held by

Russia-

backed

separa-

tists

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Donetsk

DONETSK

Rostov-

on-Don

50 MILES

Mariupol

RUSSIA

Sea of Azov

Putin’s declaration

Earlier on Monday, Putin called a meeting of Russia’s National Security Council and grilled members on the merits of recognizing these separatist areas.

Vladimir Putin admonished his head of foreign intelligence during a carefully orchestrated, pre-recorded meeting of the Russian Presidential Security Council. (The Washington Post)

Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been under separatist controlsince 2014. After that meeting, Putin aired an angry, pre-recorded speech that recognized the regions’ sovereignties and rejected Ukraine’s legitimacy as an independent nation.

Russia's Vladimir Putin recognized the two pro-Russian separatist enclaves in the Donbas region on Sunday, accusing Ukraine, without evidence, of "genocide." (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later responded to Putin’s speech in a televised address calling for a “peaceful diplomatic solution” to the situation. “We are on our land,” he added. “We owe nothing to anybody.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late night, emergency address on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized two the breakaway regions in east Ukraine. (AP)

Weekend shelling and evacuations

Putin’s screed came after a drastic uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Civilians in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the east said they thought their homes were being targeted by separatists to provoke Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Russian troops might stage an attack that looked like it came from Ukraine to justify an invasion.

“We have no doubt in our minds where this shelling is coming from and who is firing it,” Diana Levenets said, pointing to the hills where the separatist forces are posted. “We can literally see where it’s coming from.”

After years of peace, villagers in Ukraine's Donbas region are enduring a sharp increase in shelling from separatists and fear a Russian invasion could be next. (Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor, Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Meanwhile, separatist-controlled areas announced a mass evacuation of its civilians, saying they knew of plans for an imminent attack from Ukraine. Buses were escorted by the head of police from Donbas to Rostov, a city in southwestern Russia.

Increased shelling begins

The increase in violence in the east began on Thursday, with shelling from Russian-backed separatists that put civilians in the crossfire.

A Washington Post photographer captured images of a badly damaged kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. No children were harmed, but three adults were injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Uneasy calm on the front lines

Though they increased in intensity, clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are nothing new. Since 2014 Ukrainian forces have been fighting Moscow’s proxies in the east.

Despite military aid from western countries and newfound equipment, the 209,000 active-duty fighters face a potential fight against Russia alone. In the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers acknowledged the challenges ahead, should Putin follow through with a full-scale invasion.

“Our defense is our job,” Oleksander, a battalion commander told The Washington Post. “But whoever helps us, we’ll be grateful for it.” He took The Post into the trenches where his troops were preparing for a possible Russian invasion.

Follow a battalion commander through the trenches of eastern Ukraine as he prepares his troops for a possible Russian invasion. (Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)

Belarus military exercises

The Washington Post's Mary Ilyushina observes military drills with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on Feb. 17. (Mary Ilyushina, Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)

As tensions escalated in the east, Russia was also conducting military exercises in Moscow-allied Belarus, which is to Ukraine’s north. The country’s southern border lies some 50 miles away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Moscow and Minsk said they would withdraw troops when the exercises ended Feb. 20, but when the deadline came, they announced Russian forces would stay indefinitely.

Russia started the active phase of military drills in Belarus on Feb. 10, as Britain launched new diplomacy in a standoff over Ukraine. (Reuters)

Maps that explain the conflict

The tension playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one involving land borders and strategic influence. Ukraine was once a part of the Soviet Union, a fact Putin used to question the legitimacy of the country’s independence. He sees Ukraine, which has been an independent nation since 1991, as an integral part of greater Russia.

EST.

RUSSIA

LAT.

Moscow

LITH.

BEL.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

MOL.

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

TAJIK.

NOR.

FIN.

RUSSIA

SWE.

EST.

LAT.

LITH.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

Moscow

POL.

BEL.

MOL.—

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

CHINA

TAJIK.

SYRIA

IRAN

AFGH.

SWE.

NOR.

FIN.

EST.

LAT.

LITH.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

Moscow

GER.

POL.

BELARUS

MONGOLIA

MOL.—

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

CHINA

TAJIK.

SYRIA

IRAN

AFGH.

IRAQ

He has also demanded Ukraine not join NATO because it would increase the alliance’s footprint on Russia’s borders.

NATO

member

states

Pacific

Ocean

JAPAN

CHINA

Alaska

U.S.

Arctic

Ocean

RUSSIA

CANADA

North

Pole

Greenland

(DENMARK)

KAZAKH.

BELARUS

ICELAND

FIN.

UKRAINE

NOR.

GEORGIA

POL.

U.K.

GER.

TURKEY

Atlantic

Ocean

SPAIN

NATO member states

JAPAN

Paciﬁc Ocean

S. KOR.

N. KOR.

CHINA

Alaska

U.S.

RUSSIA

Arctic

Ocean

MONG.

CANADA

North

Pole

Greenland

(DENMARK)

KAZAKH.

FIN.

BELARUS

ICELAND

NOR.

UKRAINE

GEORGIA

POL.

U.K.

GER.

TURKEY

Atlantic

Ocean

FRANCE

SPAIN

NATO member states

CANADA

Atlantic

Ocean

Alaska

Greenland

U.S.

(DENMARK)

ICELAND

SPAIN

Arctic

Ocean

U.K.

North

Pole

FRANCE

NOR.

GER.

SWE.

Pacific

Ocean

FIN.

POL.

BELARUS

UKRAINE

TURKEY

JAPAN

CHINA

N. KOR.

GEORGIA

MONGOLIA

In 2014, Russian military forces annexed Crimea on the Black Sea. Moscow-backed separatists also took control of the eastern industrial regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are on Russia’s border. On Tuesday forces entered those eastern regions and Putin called on Ukraine to accept Crimea as Russian territory.

Percentage of population that identified Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data available)

0

100%

BELARUS

POLAND

RUSSIA

Chernobyl

Lviv

Kyiv

Dnieper

Kharkiv

Luhansk

UKRAINE

Dnipropetrovsk

Donetsk

Separatist-

controlled

area

ROMANIA

100 MILES

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

Crimea

RUSSIA

Sevastopol

Black Sea

Percentage of population that identified

Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data available)

0

100%

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Separatist-

controlled

area

POL.

Kyiv

Lviv

Kharkiv

Luhansk

UKRAINE

Donetsk

MOL.

ROMANIA

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

Crimea

Sevastopol

200 MILES

Black Sea

Percentage of population that identified Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data )

0

100%

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Kyiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Donetsk

MOL.

Separatist-

controlled

area

ROM.

Odessa

Crimea

Black Sea

200 MILES