Russian troops have entered Ukrainian territory, in what U.S. officials have called an invasion of the European country.

Since October, Russia has been building its military presence on its border with Ukraine. Military analysts and Western officials warn of a full-scale assault that could lead to the worst conflict in Europe since World War II. In photos, videos and maps, this is how the situation on the ground is unfolding, starting with the most recent events.

Russian troops enter Ukraine

RUSSIA

Belgorod

Valuyki

Kharkiv

LUHANSK

Milove

Strarobilsk

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

Izyum

Lysychansk

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Horlivka

Dnipropetrovsk

Shakhty

Donetsk

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhya

Rostov-on-Don

Taganrog

Mariupol

50 MILES

Berdyansk

Melitopol

Yeysk

RUSSIA

THE WASHINGTON POST

Belgorod

RUSSIA

Valuyki

Kharkiv

Milove

LUHANSK

Millerovo

Izyum

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Donetsk

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

DONETSK

Rostov-

on-Don

50 MILES

Mariupol

Melitopol

RUSSIA

RUSSIA

Belgorod

Valuyki

Kharkiv

Milove

UKRAINE

LUHANSK

Millerovo

Area

held by

Russia-

backed

separa-

tists

Luhansk

Kramatorsk

Donetsk

DONETSK

Rostov-

on-Don

50 MILES

Mariupol

RUSSIA

On Monday evening, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the legitimacy of the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent, he ordered what he called “peacekeeping” troops into the region, only parts of which are controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Video from Feb. 22 showed military vehicles on the edge of Donetsk, one of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent. (Reuters)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that its recognition of the two separatist enclaves covers areas controlled by the Ukrainian government. NATO and Western nations are braced for a deeper invasion into Ukraine.

Putin’s declaration

Earlier on Monday, Putin called a meeting of Russia’s Security Council and grilled members on the merits of recognizing these separatist areas.

Vladimir Putin admonished his head of foreign intelligence during a carefully orchestrated, prerecorded meeting of the Russian Security Council. (The Washington Post)

After that meeting, Putin aired an angry, prerecorded speech that recognized the sovereignty of the regions, where fighting first broke out in 2014, and rejected Ukraine’s legitimacy as an independent nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the West and referred to Ukraine as “a colony” in a televised address on Feb. 21. (The Washington Post)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later responded to Putin’s speech in a televised address calling for a “peaceful, diplomatic solution” to the situation. “We are on our land,” he added. “We owe nothing to anybody.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late night, emergency address on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized the two breakaway regions in east Ukraine. (AP)

Weekend shelling and evacuations

Putin’s screed came after a sharp increase in violence in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Civilians in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the east said they thought their homes were being targeted by separatists to provoke a response from Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Russian troops might stage an attack that appeared to come from Ukrainian government forces to justify an invasion.

“We have no doubt in our minds where this shelling is coming from and who is firing it,” Diana Levenets said, pointing to the hills where the separatist forces are posted. “We can literally see where it’s coming from.”

After years of peace, villagers in Ukraine's Donbas region are enduring a sharp increase in shelling from separatists and fear a Russian invasion could be next. (Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor, Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Meanwhile, leaders of the separatist areas announced a mass evacuation of civilians, saying they knew of plans for an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. Buses were escorted by the head of police from Donbas to Rostov, a city in southwestern Russia.

Shelling increases

The increase in violence in the east began on Thursday, with shelling from Russian-backed separatists that put civilians in the crossfire.

A Washington Post photographer captured images of a badly damaged kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. No children were harmed, but three adults were injured, according to the Ukrainian military. The kindergarten director describes hustling the children to hide from the shelling in this video.

Uneasy calm on the front lines

Although they have increased in intensity, clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are nothing new. More than 3,000 civilians have been killed there since 2014, according to the United Nations.

Despite military aid from Western countries and newly delivered equipment, the 209,000 active-duty Ukrainian fighters face a potential battle against Russia. In the trenches, the soldiers acknowledge the challenges ahead, should Putin launch a full-scale invasion.

“Our defense is our job,” Oleksander, a battalion commander, told The Post. “But whoever helps us, we’ll be grateful for it.” He took The Post into the trenches where his troops were preparing for a possible Russian invasion.

Follow a battalion commander through the trenches of eastern Ukraine as he prepares his troops for a possible Russian invasion. (Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)

Military exercises in Belarus

The Washington Post's Mary Ilyushina observes military drills with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on Feb. 17. (Mary Ilyushina, Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)

As tensions escalated in Ukraine’s east, Russia also was conducting military exercises in Moscow-allied Belarus, which is to Ukraine’s north. Belarus’s southern border is some 50 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Both countries said Russian troops would withdraw when the exercises ended Feb. 20. When that deadline arrived, both announced that Russian forces would stay in Belarus indefinitely.

Russia started the active phase of military drills in Belarus on Feb. 10. (Reuters)

Maps that explain the conflict

The strains between Russia and Ukraine involve land borders and strategic influence. Ukraine once was a part of the Soviet Union, a fact that Putin used to question the legitimacy of the country’s independence. He sees Ukraine, which has been an independent nation since 1991, as an integral part of greater Russia.

EST.

RUSSIA

LAT.

Moscow

LITH.

BEL.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

MOL.

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

TAJIK.

NOR.

FIN.

RUSSIA

SWE.

EST.

LAT.

LITH.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

Moscow

POL.

BEL.

MOL.—

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

CHINA

TAJIK.

SYRIA

IRAN

AFGH.

SWE.

NOR.

FIN.

EST.

LAT.

LITH.

Boundary of former

Soviet Union

Moscow

GER.

POL.

BELARUS

MONGOLIA

MOL.—

KAZAKHSTAN

GEORGIA

KYRGYZ.

ARMENIA—

AZER.

CHINA

TAJIK.

SYRIA

IRAN

AFGH.

IRAQ

INDIA

PAK.

He has demanded that Ukraine not join NATO because such a move would increase the alliance’s footprint on Russia’s borders.

NATO

member

states

Pacific

Ocean

JAPAN

CHINA

Alaska

U.S.

Arctic

Ocean

RUSSIA

CANADA

North

Pole

Greenland

(DENMARK)

KAZAKH.

BELARUS

ICELAND

FIN.

UKRAINE

NOR.

GEORGIA

POL.

U.K.

GER.

TURKEY

Atlantic

Ocean

SPAIN

NATO member states

JAPAN

Paciﬁc Ocean

S. KOR.

N. KOR.

CHINA

Alaska

U.S.

RUSSIA

Arctic

Ocean

MONG.

CANADA

North

Pole

Greenland

(DENMARK)

KAZAKH.

FIN.

BELARUS

ICELAND

NOR.

UKRAINE

GEORGIA

POL.

U.K.

GER.

TURKEY

Atlantic

Ocean

FRANCE

SPAIN

NATO member states

CANADA

Atlantic

Ocean

Alaska

Greenland

U.S.

(DENMARK)

ICELAND

SPAIN

Arctic

Ocean

U.K.

North

Pole

FRANCE

NOR.

GER.

SWE.

Pacific

Ocean

FIN.

POL.

BELARUS

UKRAINE

TURKEY

JAPAN

CHINA

N. KOR.

GEORGIA

MONGOLIA

In 2014, Russian military forces annexed Crimea on the Black Sea, after Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution ousted a pro-Russian government for a Western-leaning one. Putin backed separatists in the eastern industrial regions that are the flash point of the current actions. On Tuesday, forces entered those eastern regions, and Putin called on Ukraine to accept that Crimea is Russian territory, a continuation of his long push to return Ukraine to Russia’s fold.

Percentage of population that identified Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data available)

0

100%

BELARUS

POLAND

RUSSIA

Chernobyl

Lviv

Kyiv

Dnieper

Kharkiv

Luhansk

UKRAINE

Dnipropetrovsk

Donetsk

Separatist-

controlled

area

ROMANIA

100 MILES

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

Crimea

RUSSIA

Sevastopol

Black Sea

Percentage of population that identified

Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data available)

0

100%

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Separatist-

controlled

area

POL.

Kyiv

Lviv

Kharkiv

Luhansk

UKRAINE

Donetsk

MOL.

ROMANIA

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

Crimea

Sevastopol

200 MILES

Black Sea

Percentage of population that identified Russian as their first language

(2001 census, most recent data )

0

100%

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Kyiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Donetsk

MOL.

Separatist-

controlled

area

ROM.

Odessa

Crimea

Black Sea

200 MILES

Ruby Mellen reported from Washington. Whitney Shefte and Michael Robinson Chavez reported from Novotroitske, Ukraine. Whitney Leaming and Salwan Georges reported from Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine.