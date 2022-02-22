Russian troops enter Ukrainian territory
On Monday evening, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent, he sent what he called “peacekeeping” troops into the region, only parts of which are controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.
The Kremlin said Tuesday that its recognition of the two separatist enclaves covers areas controlled by the Ukrainian government. NATO and Western nations are braced for a deeper invasion into Ukraine.
Putin’s declaration
Earlier on Monday, Putin called a meeting of Russia’s Security Council and grilled members on the merits of recognizing these separatist areas.
Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been under separatist controlsince 2014. After that meeting, Putin aired an angry, prerecorded speech that recognized the sovereignty of the regions and rejected Ukraine’s legitimacy as an independent nation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later responded to Putin’s speech in a televised address calling for a “peaceful diplomatic solution” to the situation. “We are on our land,” he added. “We owe nothing to anybody.”
Weekend shelling and evacuations
Putin’s screed came after a sharp increase in violence in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Civilians in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the east said they thought their homes were being targeted by separatists to provoke a response from Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Russian troops might stage an attack that appeared to come from Ukrainian government forces to justify an invasion.
“We have no doubt in our minds where this shelling is coming from and who is firing it,” Diana Levenets said, pointing to the hills where the separatist forces are posted. “We can literally see where it’s coming from.”
Meanwhile, separatist-controlled areas announced a mass evacuation of civilians, saying they knew of plans for an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. Buses were escorted by the head of police from Donbas to Rostov, a city in southwestern Russia.
Shelling increases
The increase in violence in the east began on Thursday, with shelling from Russian-backed separatists that put civilians in the crossfire.
A Washington Post photographer captured images of a badly damaged kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. No children were harmed, but three adults were injured, according to the Ukrainian military.
Uneasy calm on the front lines
Although they have increased in intensity, clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are nothing new. Since 2014, Ukrainian forces have been fighting Moscow’s proxies in the country’s east.
Despite military aid from Western countries and newly obtained equipment, the 209,000 active-duty fighters face a potential battle against Russia alone. In the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers acknowledge the challenges ahead, should Putin launch a full-scale invasion.
“Our defense is our job,” Oleksander, a battalion commander, told The Washington Post. “But whoever helps us, we’ll be grateful for it.” He took The Post into the trenches where his troops were preparing for a possible Russian invasion.
Military exercises in Belarus
As tensions escalated in Ukraine’s east, Russia also was conducting military exercises in Moscow-allied Belarus, which is to Ukraine’s north. Belarus’s southern border is some 50 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
Moscow and Minsk said they would withdraw troops when the exercises ended Feb. 20, but when the deadline came, they announced that Russian forces would stay in Belarus indefinitely.
Maps that explain the conflict
The tension playing out between Russia and Ukraine involves land borders and strategic influence. Ukraine once was a part of the Soviet Union, a fact that Putin used to question the legitimacy of the country’s independence. He sees Ukraine, which has been an independent nation since 1991, as an integral part of greater Russia.
