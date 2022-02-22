Russian troops enter Ukrainian territory Return to menu

On Monday evening, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent, he sent what he called “peacekeeping” troops into the region, only parts of which are controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Video from Feb. 22 showed military vehicles on the edge of Donetsk, one of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent. (Reuters)

The Kremlin said Tuesday that its recognition of the two separatist enclaves covers areas controlled by the Ukrainian government. NATO and Western nations are braced for a deeper invasion into Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

RUSSIA Belgorod Valuyki Kharkiv LUHANSK Milove Strarobilsk Millerovo Izyum Lysychansk UKRAINE Luhansk Kramatorsk Area held by Russia-backed separatists Horlivka Dnipropetrovsk Shakhty —Dnieper Donetsk DONETSK Zaporizhzhya Rostov- on-Don Taganrog Mariupol 50 MILES Berdyansk Melitopol Yeysk RUSSIA Sea of Azov THE WASHINGTON POST Belgorod RUSSIA Valuyki Kharkiv Milove LUHANSK Millerovo Izyum UKRAINE Luhansk Kramatorsk Donetsk Area held by Russia-backed separatists DONETSK Rostov- on-Don 50 MILES Mariupol Melitopol RUSSIA Sea of Azov RUSSIA Belgorod Valuyki Kharkiv Milove UKRAINE LUHANSK Millerovo Area held by Russia- backed separa- tists Luhansk Kramatorsk Donetsk DONETSK Rostov- on-Don 50 MILES Mariupol RUSSIA Sea of Azov

Putin’s declaration Return to menu

Earlier on Monday, Putin called a meeting of Russia’s Security Council and grilled members on the merits of recognizing these separatist areas.

Vladimir Putin admonished his head of foreign intelligence during a carefully orchestrated, pre-recorded meeting of the Russian Security Council. (The Washington Post)

Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been under separatist controlsince 2014. After that meeting, Putin aired an angry, prerecorded speech that recognized the sovereignty of the regions and rejected Ukraine’s legitimacy as an independent nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the West and referred to Ukraine as “a colony” in a televised address on Feb. 21. (The Washington Post)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later responded to Putin’s speech in a televised address calling for a “peaceful diplomatic solution” to the situation. “We are on our land,” he added. “We owe nothing to anybody.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a late night, emergency address on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized the two breakaway regions in east Ukraine. (AP)

Weekend shelling and evacuations Return to menu

Putin’s screed came after a sharp increase in violence in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Civilians in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the east said they thought their homes were being targeted by separatists to provoke a response from Ukrainian forces. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Russian troops might stage an attack that appeared to come from Ukrainian government forces to justify an invasion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We have no doubt in our minds where this shelling is coming from and who is firing it,” Diana Levenets said, pointing to the hills where the separatist forces are posted. “We can literally see where it’s coming from.”

After years of peace, villagers in Ukraine's Donbas region are enduring a sharp increase in shelling from separatists and fear a Russian invasion could be next. (Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor, Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Meanwhile, separatist-controlled areas announced a mass evacuation of civilians, saying they knew of plans for an imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. Buses were escorted by the head of police from Donbas to Rostov, a city in southwestern Russia.

Shelling increases Return to menu

The increase in violence in the east began on Thursday, with shelling from Russian-backed separatists that put civilians in the crossfire.

A Washington Post photographer captured images of a badly damaged kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. No children were harmed, but three adults were injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Uneasy calm on the front lines Return to menu

Although they have increased in intensity, clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are nothing new. Since 2014, Ukrainian forces have been fighting Moscow’s proxies in the country’s east.

Despite military aid from Western countries and newly obtained equipment, the 209,000 active-duty fighters face a potential battle against Russia alone. In the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers acknowledge the challenges ahead, should Putin launch a full-scale invasion.

“Our defense is our job,” Oleksander, a battalion commander, told The Washington Post. “But whoever helps us, we’ll be grateful for it.” He took The Post into the trenches where his troops were preparing for a possible Russian invasion.

Follow a battalion commander through the trenches of eastern Ukraine as he prepares his troops for a possible Russian invasion. (Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming, Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)

Military exercises in Belarus Return to menu

The Washington Post's Mary Ilyushina observes military drills with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on Feb. 17. (Mary Ilyushina, Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)

As tensions escalated in Ukraine’s east, Russia also was conducting military exercises in Moscow-allied Belarus, which is to Ukraine’s north. Belarus’s southern border is some 50 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Moscow and Minsk said they would withdraw troops when the exercises ended Feb. 20, but when the deadline came, they announced that Russian forces would stay in Belarus indefinitely.

Russia started the active phase of military drills in Belarus on Feb. 10. (Reuters)

Maps that explain the conflict Return to menu

The tension playing out between Russia and Ukraine involves land borders and strategic influence. Ukraine once was a part of the Soviet Union, a fact that Putin used to question the legitimacy of the country’s independence. He sees Ukraine, which has been an independent nation since 1991, as an integral part of greater Russia.

EST. RUSSIA LAT. Moscow LITH. BEL. Boundary of former Soviet Union MOL. KAZAKHSTAN GEORGIA KYRGYZ. ARMENIA— AZER. TAJIK. NOR. FIN. RUSSIA SWE. EST. LAT. LITH. Boundary of former Soviet Union Moscow POL. BEL. MOL.— KAZAKHSTAN GEORGIA KYRGYZ. ARMENIA— AZER. CHINA TAJIK. SYRIA IRAN AFGH. SWE. NOR. FIN. EST. LAT. LITH. Boundary of former Soviet Union Moscow GER. POL. BELARUS MONGOLIA MOL.— KAZAKHSTAN GEORGIA KYRGYZ. ARMENIA— AZER. CHINA TAJIK. SYRIA IRAN AFGH. IRAQ

He has demanded that Ukraine not join NATO because such a move would increase the alliance’s footprint on Russia’s borders.

Story continues below advertisement

NATO member states Pacific Ocean JAPAN CHINA Alaska U.S. Arctic Ocean RUSSIA CANADA North Pole Greenland (DENMARK) KAZAKH. BELARUS ICELAND FIN. UKRAINE NOR. GEORGIA POL. U.K. GER. TURKEY Atlantic Ocean SPAIN NATO member states JAPAN Paciﬁc Ocean S. KOR. N. KOR. CHINA Alaska U.S. RUSSIA Arctic Ocean MONG. CANADA North Pole Greenland (DENMARK) KAZAKH. FIN. BELARUS ICELAND NOR. UKRAINE GEORGIA POL. U.K. GER. TURKEY Atlantic Ocean FRANCE SPAIN NATO member states CANADA Atlantic Ocean Alaska Greenland U.S. (DENMARK) ICELAND SPAIN Arctic Ocean U.K. North Pole FRANCE NOR. GER. SWE. Pacific Ocean FIN. POL. BELARUS UKRAINE TURKEY JAPAN CHINA N. KOR. GEORGIA MONGOLIA

In 2014, Russian military forces annexed Crimea on the Black Sea. Moscow-backed separatists also took control of the eastern industrial regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are on Russia’s border. On Tuesday, forces entered those eastern regions and Putin called on Ukraine to accept that Crimea is Russian territory.

Advertisement