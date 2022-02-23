Trudeau last week became the first leader to invoke the 1988 Emergencies Act and the House of Commons voted on Monday to endorse the use of the law. But its unprecedented use also drew criticism from civil liberties groups, some opposition lawmakers and several provincial premiers.
The Emergencies Act allowed police to designate no-go zones where people participating in prohibited public assemblies or bringing minors to them could face arrest. One such area was Parliament Hill in Ottawa and the surrounding precinct.
Police regain control of most of Canada’s capital, say protesters will continue to be identified and charged as holdouts persist
The Act also gave the government the authority to compel tow-truck companies to haul away vehicles blockading roads. Many tow-truck operators wore face coverings and concealed the logos on their trucks out of fear they might face retribution from demonstrators.