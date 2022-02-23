“We’re getting back to life,” the organizer said, as the bikers moved toward the start line.

They had come for a 45-mile ride to mark how far Italy has come. Their route on Sunday would take them through the 10 northern Italian towns where, exactly two years earlier, authorities blocked off entrance roads to establish Italy’s first coronavirus “red zone” and the Western world’s first covid lockdown.

This was one of the first areas outside China to demonstrate how quickly the virus could spread, how dramatically life could change.

The bikers, like people around the world, had many stories about the traumas of the past two years — school closures, job losses and, most devastating, the lonely deaths of loved ones. The fears and hardships began to emerge here before much of the world was paying attention.

When Italy’s first known case of community transmission was found in Codogno, only 13 cases of the virus had been identified in the whole of the United States, all linked to international travel. Covid-19 hadn’t yet been categorized as a pandemic disease. People thought containing the virus was still very much a possibility — it just might take a few weeks.

Cyclist and veterinarian Flavio Bonvicini, 58, recalled how he heard about covid arriving in Codogno. It was Feb. 21, 2020. He was supposed to operate on a cat later that day. But then he got word that the cat was holed up in a home that had just been placed under quarantine. Within days, Bonvicini’s father had tested positive, too.

Soon, it felt like the virus was everywhere.

“It was all so surreal,” said Simone Chinosi, 56, Bonvicini’s longtime cycling partner. Chinosi said his own father wound up spending seven months in a hospital and, even two years later, hasn’t fully recovered. He’s 87. He weeps for seemingly no reason. He takes antidepressants.

“He’s not the same person he was before,” Chinosi said, then becoming quiet.

Bonvicini listened and nodded.

They know so many people under strain. They know so many people with heavy memories.

“So in light of all this,” Bonvicini said after a long pause, “we just want to ride.”

***

One way to appreciate the suddenness with which covid announced itself in the West: Italy’s first red zone was triggered by one person, a member of the family with the cat. He was an athletic 38-year-old who developed severe pneumonia, and a doctor in Codogno decided to test him for the coronavirus — despite national protocols, based on World Health Organization guidelines, that called for testing only people with links to China. The test came back positive. Italy had its Patient One, Mattia Maestri.

Hours later, health authorities were holding an emergency meeting in Milan. Elia Delmiglio, the mayor of Casalpusterlengo, was among those who attended. He said the boundary of the red zone was determined largely based on Maestri’s contacts and movements leading up to his diagnosis. Maestri lived in Codogno and worked in Casalpusterlengo, as a researcher at Unilever. Those ended up being the two largest towns ordered into the quarantine announced by the government two days later, along with one town in a separate region, the site of Italy’s first covid death. The measures called for a full stop of daily life. No shopping, no eating out, no events, no church, no funerals, no group sports. Only essential workers were allowed to enter or leave the red zone.

“It was radical,” Delmiglio said. “Way back then, steps like this were incomprehensible.”

Ugo Dubbini, the director of a funeral home in Codogno, recalled thinking in those early days that the lockdown felt like an overreaction. On Feb. 27, he recorded a video as he drove to the office from outside the red zone, crossing the barriers as an essential worker.

“What a bore,” he says on the video, panning across empty roads. “The ignorance of people has no limits.”

It took only days for Dubbini to realize he was wrong. He handled his first covid death on March 1. Soon after, he arrived at a crematorium to see 70 coffins stacked up. Fearful that he might be contaminated, he decided to change his clothing as soon as he got home. He started sleeping apart from his wife. He became wary of letting his children hug him. By the end of March, he’d handled 100 deaths instead of the usual 15. After being in the house of a person who’d died in his early 40s, he went home and cried in the shower.

“The work was so massive,” Dubbini said. “I was getting calls all day.”

The first red zone did not stop the tragedy, of course. But it curbed its scale, slightly. Two weeks after the government had locked down the 10 towns — 50,000 people in all — data showed cases were rising in that area less rapidly than elsewhere in the region. New hot spots were emerging in places that had continued with life mostly as normal, including the city of Bergamo. By March 9, the Italian government extended the 10-town lockdown to the entire country, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte telling the nation, “Our habits need to change, they need to change now.”

Maestri, the so-called Patient One, has declined most interview requests for two years, and people who know him say he dealt with intense scrutiny at an excruciating time. He spent weeks in intensive care. He lost his father to the virus. In retrospect, it’s clear he was not the first case of community transmission; the virus had been circulating undetected for weeks, if not longer.

Delmiglio, the mayor, is friends with Maestri and said he remains “sensitive” but has made a full recovery.

“He has even returned to playing sports,” Delmiglio said.

***

Then it was 9:30 a.m., and the race began.

The bikers started out in a thick pack, tire to tire, heading out of the piazza, down residential streets, and then out of town, where the roads got wider and Sunday morning traffic zipped by. Soon the cyclists were in the vast spaces of the former red zone — flat terrain dotted with office parks, warehouses and supermarkets. The bikers cut through some of the same roads where police officers had once erected checkpoints.

They pedaled mile upon mile on quiet, unpaved back roads. They cut now and then through small villages. They passed bars where a few people were having morning beers. They passed shoppers wearing masks even when outdoors. They passed a church where the priest spoke to parishioners about how the virus had “entered violently into our lives,” and where a conspicuous number of elderly people were sitting alone.

Around the two-hour mark, the bikers passed one castle, then another. The fog was still heavy. They rode through straightaways of winter farmland and past barren trees and grain silos. The air smelled of pigs and cows. By the time the bikers neared the small town of Cavacurta, they were separated by miles, such that it was hard to tell there was even an organized event. Every so often, a few bikers would go by. Then there was quiet. Then a few more bikers. The event wasn’t competitive. Some stopped now and then to take photos together.

It was about 12:30 p.m. when the first bikers spilled back to the piazza where they’d started — the center of Codogno. The politicians who had been there in the morning had gone home, as had the TV crews. Chinosi, arriving in the square with Bonvicini, came to a stop and looked at his GPS: 3 hours, 12 minutes, 44 seconds.

“Spectacular,” he said.

The two friends were splotched with mud and smelled of sweat. Other bikers kept arriving. Soon, fog would dissipate, the sun would break through, and some of the finishers would convene in a nearby osteria, filling up on salume, ragu and red wine. But Chinosi already had plans for the afternoon, so Bonvicini gestured over to a nearby bar with outdoor tables, a quick celebration after 10 towns and 72.2 kilometers.