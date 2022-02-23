Meanwhile, Russia has cautioned Ukraine against cutting off diplomatic ties after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to sever relations after Moscow decided to recognize the two breakaway areas.
Here’s what to know
Japan joins the West in sanctioning RussiaReturn to menu
TOKYO — Japan announced Wednesday that it would join its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, as it called on the Kremlin to return to diplomatic negotiations to resolve the Ukraine crisis.
Japan will suspend the issuance of visas and freeze the assets of individuals connected to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, ban imports and exports for the two regions, and ban the sale of Russian sovereign debt in Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.
The specifics of the new sanctions have not been announced, but they are expected to be largely symbolic. Several analysts struggled to identify whether, or how much, Russian debt is issued in Japan. In addition, Japan currently is not issuing new visas to foreigners due to its coronavirus border lockdown, so the visa ban is not unique to the two breakaway regions.
Still, the measures reflect Japan’s desire to show it is in lock-step with the international community in responding to Russia, similar to its decision in 2014 to issue symbolic sanctions after Moscow annexed Crimea. Kishida had said Tuesday that the Japanese government would coordinate a “tough” response with Western allies.
At a news conference Wednesday, Kishida said he does not see a significant impact from the Ukraine crisis on energy supplies in the short term, and that the government plans to take further action if the situation worsens.
Kishida declined to answer when asked if the Japanese government views Russia’s actions as an invasion. He has said that Japan “strongly condemns” Russia’s actions, which he also called a “violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Warning of ‘consequences,’ Russia issues defiant response to U.S. sanctionsReturn to menu
Early Russian reaction to new sanctions imposed by the Biden administration was defiant, with the country’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, saying that the measures “cannot solve a thing" regarding Russia.
“I can’t recall a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world,” Antonov said in a Tuesday night post on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook account. “We learned to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state.”
He also hinted that the United States might face possible retaliation, writing that “the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full.”
The White House on Tuesday imposed what it said was the “first tranche” of sanctions targeting Russia for its actions against Ukraine. The measures include freezing the assets of two state-owned banks that service the Kremlin and Russia’s military. They also target Kremlin “elites” close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s sovereign debt, strictly limiting the government’s ability to access Western financing.
But the United States stopped short, for now, of putting in place the most severe of the measures it had previewed. “Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression, including additional sanctions,” President Biden said in a televised address Tuesday.
Antonov, like other senior Russian officials, continued to blame the United States for stoking tensions. Instead of forcing Kyiv “to sit at the table of negotiations with their compatriots” from the two breakaway enclaves, Antonov said, Washington has chosen “to pump the [Kyiv] regime with ‘weapons’ and push it to war.”
Antonov attempted to justify Putin’s recognition of the separatist-held territories’ independence by saying it would prevent “further death” in the region. The United States and its allies have called the move a violation of Kyiv’s sovereignty and a bid to create a pretext for a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Putin’s actions followed a sharp increase in violence in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Russia has assembled some 190,000 troops in and around Ukraine, according to recent U.S. assessments.
Ukrainian president calls up military reservists after Russian lawmakers give Putin authority to send troopsReturn to menu
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday night that he was calling up the country’s military reservists after Russian lawmakers voted to give President Vladimir Putin the authority to send troops into eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that this was not a general mobilization and would affect only members of Ukraine’s “operational reserve.” He did not elaborate on how many reservists the call-up involved.
“We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.
Zelensky said the Russian decision to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory “gave a clear answer” to the question of “who wants peace on earth, and who redistributes the land.”
Likewise, he criticized the Kremlin’s insistence that until now it has not been involved in Ukraine’s eight-year conflict with militants in its eastern Donbas region, despite evidence from Western intelligence agencies and independent experts that Moscow supplies and directs the separatists.
“'We’re not there’ has been replaced by an official ‘actually, we’re here,’ [which was] adopted at the highest level, unanimously,” Zelensky said, in reference to a vote Tuesday by Russian lawmakers.
Zelensky also announced a program of “economic patriotism” of tax breaks and other stimuli to boost the Ukrainian economy, which has suffered from the uncertainty brought on by the threat of a Russian invasion.
Biden administration sends more fighter jets, attack helicopters and infantry to Eastern EuropeReturn to menu
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued orders Tuesday to deploy a few thousand more U.S. troops to Eastern Europe, responding to a new invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
The forces include an infantry battalion task force of about 800 soldiers from the elite 173rd Airborne Brigade that will deploy from Vicenza, Italy, to the Baltic region, a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters moving from Germany to the Baltics, 12 additional Apaches shifting from Greece to Poland, and up to eight F-35 fighters responding to more than one location in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces,” the Pentagon said.
The moves are temporary, the Pentagon said, and part of the 90,000 U.S. troops who are assigned to U.S. European Command on either deployments or multiyear assignments. They come after the United States already has deployed thousands of soldiers to Poland, Romania and Bulgaria in recent days as Russia built up its combat power along the Ukrainian border to more than 150,000 troops.
The latest deployments were announced as Biden detailed new sanctions against Russia. Biden said the United States will continue to provide “defensive assistance” to Ukraine — typically weapons — but has ruled out American troops fighting in Ukraine.
“Today, in response to [Russia’s] admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” Biden said.