Early Russian reaction to new sanctions imposed by the Biden administration was defiant, with the country’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, saying that the measures “cannot solve a thing" regarding Russia.

“I can’t recall a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world,” Antonov said in a Tuesday night post on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook account. “We learned to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state.”

He also hinted that the United States might face possible retaliation, writing that “the sanctions introduced against us will hit global financial and energy markets. The United States will not be left out, with its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full.”

The White House on Tuesday imposed what it said was the “first tranche” of sanctions targeting Russia for its actions against Ukraine. The measures include freezing the assets of two state-owned banks that service the Kremlin and Russia’s military. They also target Kremlin “elites” close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s sovereign debt, strictly limiting the government’s ability to access Western financing.

But the United States stopped short, for now, of putting in place the most severe of the measures it had previewed. “Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression, including additional sanctions,” President Biden said in a televised address Tuesday.

Antonov, like other senior Russian officials, continued to blame the United States for stoking tensions. Instead of forcing Kyiv “to sit at the table of negotiations with their compatriots” from the two breakaway enclaves, Antonov said, Washington has chosen “to pump the [Kyiv] regime with ‘weapons’ and push it to war.”

Antonov attempted to justify Putin’s recognition of the separatist-held territories’ independence by saying it would prevent “further death” in the region. The United States and its allies have called the move a violation of Kyiv’s sovereignty and a bid to create a pretext for a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine.