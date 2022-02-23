The West is bracing for Russia to retaliate against economic sanctions that were imposed after Moscow deployed troops into two pro-Russian separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, with any response set to create further turmoil in world markets.

Russia has warned that the sanctions would hurt global financial and energy markets and that Americans will feel the “consequences of the price increase in full.” President Biden acknowledged the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices, while U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyber attacks. European and Japanese officials have also expressed concerns about Moscow restricting energy and chipmaking supplies. Despite the possible repercussions, Biden has pledged more sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has cautioned Ukraine against cutting off diplomatic ties after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to sever relations after Moscow decided to recognize the two breakaway areas.

Here’s what to know

  • Zelensky announced Tuesday night that he was calling up the country’s military reservists after Russian lawmakers voted to give President Vladimir Putin the authority to send troops into eastern Ukraine.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later in the week, saying the Kremlin’s moves against Ukraine demonstrated that it is not “serious” about diplomacy.
  • White House aides are reviewing how the United States could respond if Russia curtails exporting global oil products due to hostilities over Ukraine, potentially triggering a spike in gasoline prices.