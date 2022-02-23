LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday night that he was calling up the country’s military reservists after Russian lawmakers voted to give President Vladimir Putin the authority to send troops into eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that this was not a general mobilization and would affect only members of Ukraine’s “operational reserve.” He did not elaborate on how many reservists the call-up involved.

“We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

Zelensky said the Russian decision to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory “gave a clear answer” to the question of “who wants peace on earth, and who redistributes the land.”

Likewise, he criticized the Kremlin’s insistence that until now it has not been involved in Ukraine’s eight-year conflict with militants in its eastern Donbas region, despite evidence from Western intelligence agencies and independent experts that Moscow supplies and directs the separatists.

“'We’re not there’ has been replaced by an official ‘actually, we’re here,’ [which was] adopted at the highest level, unanimously,” Zelensky said, in reference to a vote Tuesday by Russian lawmakers.