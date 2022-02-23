Meanwhile, Russia has cautioned Ukraine against cutting off diplomatic ties after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to sever relations after Moscow decided to recognize the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.
Here’s what to know
Ukrainian president calls up military reservists after Russian lawmakers give Putin authority to send troopsReturn to menu
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday night that he was calling up the country’s military reservists after Russian lawmakers voted to give President Vladimir Putin the authority to send troops into eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that this was not a general mobilization and would affect only members of Ukraine’s “operational reserve.” He did not elaborate on how many reservists the call-up involved.
“We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.
Zelensky said the Russian decision to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory “gave a clear answer” to the question of “who wants peace on earth, and who redistributes the land.”
Likewise, he criticized the Kremlin’s insistence that until now it has not been involved in Ukraine’s eight-year conflict with militants in its eastern Donbas region, despite evidence from Western intelligence agencies and independent experts that Moscow supplies and directs the separatists.
“'We’re not there’ has been replaced by an official ‘actually, we’re here,’ [which was] adopted at the highest level, unanimously,” Zelensky said, in reference to a vote Tuesday by Russian lawmakers.
Zelensky also announced a program of “economic patriotism” of tax breaks and other stimuli to boost the Ukrainian economy, which has suffered from the uncertainty brought on by the threat of a Russian invasion.
Biden administration sends more fighter jets, attack helicopters and infantry to Eastern EuropeReturn to menu
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued orders Tuesday to deploy a few thousand more U.S. troops to Eastern Europe, responding to a new invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
The forces include an infantry battalion task force of about 800 soldiers from the elite 173rd Airborne Brigade that will deploy from Vicenza, Italy, to the Baltic region, a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache helicopters moving from Germany to the Baltics, 12 additional Apaches shifting from Greece to Poland, and up to eight F-35 fighters responding to more than one location in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces,” the Pentagon said.
The moves are temporary, the Pentagon said, and part of the 90,000 U.S. troops who are assigned to U.S. European Command on either deployments or multiyear assignments. They come after the United States already has deployed thousands of soldiers to Poland, Romania and Bulgaria in recent days as Russia built up its combat power along the Ukrainian border to more than 150,000 troops.
The latest deployments were announced as Biden detailed new sanctions against Russia. Biden said the United States will continue to provide “defensive assistance” to Ukraine — typically weapons — but has ruled out American troops fighting in Ukraine.
“Today, in response to [Russia’s] admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” Biden said.