The Pentagon detailed a new round of deployments to Eastern Europe on Tuesday in response to Russia’s latest actions against Ukraine, sending fighter jets, attack helicopters and infantry troops as it bolsters security in the region.

The deployments were announced as President Biden also disclosed new sanctions aimed at punishing Russia, and they come on the heels of other similar moves by the Pentagon as the crisis has escalated. No U.S. troops will fight in Ukraine, Biden has said, but the crisis has prompted waves of American deployments from both the United States and U.S. installations in Europe.