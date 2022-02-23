Internet Research Agency

The Internet Research Agency is a Russian company based in St. Petersburg and financed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman already under E.U. and U.S. sanctions for his ties to the Wagner mercenary group.

The agency engages in online influence operations and was at the center of Silicon Valley’s investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It was also named in a sweeping 2018 Justice Department indictment as the hub of a major effort to trick Americans into following and promoting Russian-led propaganda aimed at swaying voters toward then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“The Americans are very impressionable people, and they see what they want to see,” Prigozhin told Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency in response to the indictment.

The E.U. said in a note published in its official journal that the Internet Research Agency “conducts disinformation campaigns targeting Ukraine’s agenda by influencing elections or perceptions of the annexation of Crimea or the conflict in Donbas.”

“In this capacity, the Internet Research Agency is responsible for actively supporting actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” the note said, adding that the company is “financed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and therefore associated with a listed person.”

The E.U. also listed Prigozhin’s wife and mother as sanctions targets for their involvement with businesses owned by Prigozhin.

His first foray into business was a hot-dog stand. In a series of food-related ventures in the 1990s, he opened a fast food cafe, then food marts and upscale restraints in Russia’s major cities. He later became known as “Putin’s chef” after founding a catering company that scored a $1.6 billion contract to source 90 percent of food orders to Russian soldiers in 2012.

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova is a veteran Russian communications officer who worked as a press secretary for Russia’s mission to the United Nations before landing at the Foreign Ministry in 2008. She has served as the director of the ministry’s Information and Press Department since 2015, giving press briefings on the state of Russian foreign affairs.

The E.U. list calls her “a central figure of the government propaganda” and noted that she “promoted the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine.”

In a Feb. 16 briefing, Zakharova repeatedly criticized what she called Western “disinformation media” about Russian aggression and the prospect of war in Ukraine.

“Sorry, I was held up for a minute. I was double-checking whether we are invading or not. We’re not invading!” she said at the start of her briefing.

In a Facebook post the same day, Zakharova asked the “mass media of disinformation” in the West “to reveal the schedule of our ‘invasions’ for the upcoming year. I’d like to plan my vacations.”

Anton Vaino

Anton Vaino is a foreign service veteran and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief of staff. He served as a Russian diplomat in Tokyo before becoming more heavily involved in domestic political matters.

Very little is known about Vaino, even though he is Putin’s top aide. When he was appointed in 2016, the BBC reported that he had not given any press interviews and that his public biography was slim.

The E.U. said he plays “an active role in Kremlin decision-making process by taking part in the Russian ‘Security Council’ and influencing the elaboration of decisions by the president in the field of Russia’s defense and national security.”

Sergei Shoigu

Sergei Shoigu is Russia’s minister of defense and his official biography lists him as “Army General, Hero of the Russian Federation.” He has served as defense minister since 2012 after a stint as governor of Moscow.

In a speech in December, Shoigu accused the United States and NATO of “purposefully increasing the scale and intensity” of military training activities near Russia and bolstering the military development of Ukraine. On Monday, Shoigu said Ukraine had stepped up shelling of separatist-controlled areas of the Donbas region in the east. He told Putin that Ukraine may be preparing to take them back by force — charges Kyiv denied.

The E.U. says that under Shoigu’s “command and orders, Russian troops have held military drills in the illegally annexed Crimea and have been positioned at the border.” The minister is “ultimately responsible for any military action against Ukraine,” the official sanctions note said.

Publishing what they called “rare pictures” of Shoigu, the Siberian Times in 2016 showed the defense minister in a gray hooded sweatshirt, painting a landscape from life. The outlet said that Shoigu is a “renowned collector of Chinese and Japanese samurai swords” and a known expert on Russia during the time of Peter the Great, and that he speaks nine languages fluently.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defense minister Sergei Shoigu drove a cross-country vehicle and took a stroll in the Siberian mountains on March 21. (Reuters)

Margarita Simonyan

Simonyan is the editor in chief of RT, an English-language television news network formerly known as Russia Today. She also heads the news outlet Rossiya Segodnya, a Kremlin-backed news agency that operates Sputnik and RIA Novosti. The State Department last month called both RT and Sputnik “critical elements in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem.”

The E.U. said that “through her function, she promoted a positive attitude to the annexation of Crime and the action of separatists in Donbas.”

The state-funded media outlet has also been linked to disinformation campaigns and Russian propaganda. A 2017 report from the director of national intelligence said that “Russia’s state-run propaganda machine … contributed to the influence campaign by serving as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences.”

After Facebook temporarily blocked RT from posting content to its page in Jan. 2017, Simonyan said she was “not surprised … if the Department of State could block oxygen to us, they would do it.”