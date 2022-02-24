This page will continue to be updated.

Russia launched an extensive assault on Ukraine on Thursday, after months of denying it would. Military forces hit several Ukrainian towns and cities, as reports of casualties mounted. Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were closing in on Kyiv.

The Russian strikes were geographically widespread, hitting Ukraine from the eastern city of Luhansk to just outside the western city of Lviv, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Other hubs including the capital city of Kyiv and Kharkiv were also attacked.

Dylan Moriarty, Artur Galocha, Joe Fox, Harry Stevens, Hannah Dormido, Laris Karklis, Lauren Tierney and Simon Ducroquet contributed to this report.

Data sourced from Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs.