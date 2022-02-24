BELARUS
Mazyr
Russian
troop
movement
Satellite images taken Friday
show more than 140 helicopters and ground forces with vehicles in convoy postion in Belarus near Mazyr and Chojniki
Chojniki
UKRAINE
Palieski State
Radioecological
Reserve
Chernihiv
Former
nuclear
plant
Chernobyl
Exclusion Zone
Ovruch
Captured by Russia
on Friday
Desna
River
Korosten
Dneiper
River
Ivankiv
Malyn
Bridge destroyed
by Ukrainian forces
UKRAINE
Targeted
with airstrikes
Kyiv
20 MILES
Boryspil
Int’l Airport
Zhytomyr
Satellite images taken Friday
show more than 140 helicopters and ground forces with vehicles in convoy postion in Belarus near Mazyr and Chojniki
Mazyr
BELARUS
Chojniki
Russian troop
movement
UKR.
Palieski State
Radioecological
Reserve
Chernihiv
Chernobyl
Exclusion Zone
Ovruch
Desna
River
Captured by Russia on Friday
Dneiper
River
Ivankiv
Korosten
Bridge destroyed
by Ukrainian forces
UKRAINE
Kyiv
Boryspil
Int’l
Airport
Zhytomyr
Has been targeted
with airstrikes
30 MILES
30 MILES
Satellite images taken Friday
show more than 140 helicopters and ground forces with vehicles in convoy postion in near Mazyr and Chojniki
Mazyr
UKR.
Chojniki
BELARUS
Palieski State
Radioecological
Reserve
Russian troop
movement
Chernihiv
Chernobyl
Exclusion Zone
Ovruch
Captured by Russia on Friday
Korosten
Ivankiv
Dneiper
River
Bridge destroyed
by Ukrainian forces
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Boryspil
Int’l
Airport
Zhytomyr
Has been targeted
with airstrikes
30 MILES
Using airstrikes, ballistic missiles and tanks to destroy or seize an array of military objectives, Russian forces opened a three-front campaign with troops and heavy weaponry moving from the north, south and east.
A residential building was hit in Kyiv Friday morning as air raids continued and Russian forces closed in. On Saturday morning, a high-rise apartment building near one of Kyiv’s international airports was struck by a missile.
Earlier, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site, as well as Snake Island on the Black Sea.
In recent weeks, Russian troops positioned themselves around Ukraine, in Russia, Belarus and separatist regions surrounding Ukraine.
Dylan Moriarty, Artur Galocha, Joe Fox, Harry Stevens, Hannah Dormido, Laris Karklis, Lauren Tierney, Tim Meko and Simon Ducroquet contributed to this report.
About this story
Data sourced from Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rochan Consulting.