On Saturday, outnumbered Ukrainian forces continued to hold their capital Kyiv after hours of street fighting overnight. Russia launched an extensive assault on Ukraine on Thursday, after months of denying it would do so.

Contested

Russian-held

Russian troop movement

Ground incursion from Belarus to north of Kyiv

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernobyl

Helicopter troop inserts into Kharkiv area

POLAND

Russia is getting more resistance than it expected around Kyiv, according to the Pentagon

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UKRAINE

Dnieper

Amphibious landing

west of the port city

of Mariupol

Mariupol

Separatist-

controlled

area

ROMANIA

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

Crimea

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

100 MILES

Sources: Janes, Post reporting

Black Sea

As of Feb .25

In videos, photos, and maps, how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding on the ground

Kyiv is less than 70 miles from the Belarusian border and Russian troops are approaching the capital from the north.

Satellite images taken Friday

show more than 140 helicopters and ground forces with vehicles in convoy postion in Belarus near Mazyr and Chojniki

Satellite images taken Friday

show more than 140 helicopters and ground forces with vehicles in convoy postion in near Mazyr and Chojniki

Mazyr

UKR.

Chojniki

BELARUS

Palieski State

Radioecological

Reserve

Russian troop

movement

Chernihiv

Chernobyl

Exclusion Zone

Ovruch

Captured by Russia on Friday

Korosten

Ivankiv

Dneiper

River

Bridge destroyed

by Ukrainian forces

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Boryspil

Int’l

Airport

Zhytomyr

Has been targeted

with airstrikes

30 MILES

As Russians advance on Kyiv, ordinary civilians heed calls to fight for Ukraine however they can

Using airstrikes, ballistic missiles and tanks to destroy or seize an array of military objectives, Russian forces opened a three-front campaign with troops and heavy weaponry moving from the north, south and east.

A residential building was hit in Kyiv Friday morning as air raids continued and Russian forces closed in. On Saturday morning, a high-rise apartment building near one of Kyiv’s international airports was struck by a missile.

FRIDAY

Bridge destroyed

by Ukrainian forces

Obolonski

District

Desnyanskyi

District

Kotsyubyns’ke

FRIDAY

Civilian building hit

by rocket debris

Kyiv City

Svyatoshyns’ski

District

Government

House

Darnyts’kyi

District

Sikorsky

Int’l Airport

SATURDAY

High-rise apartment

struck by missile

Holosiivskyi

District

Boryspil

Int’l Airport

Kyiv Oblast

5 miles

Earlier, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site, as well as Snake Island on the Black Sea.

In defiance of the West, Russia presses military invasion deeper into Ukraine

In recent weeks, Russian troops positioned themselves around Ukraine, in Russia, Belarus and separatist regions surrounding Ukraine.

Sites where Russian forces are concentrated

Baltic

Sea

LATVIA

Moscow

LITHUANIA

RUSSIA

Yelnya

Minsk

RUSSIA

BELARUS

Klintsy

POLAND

Voronezh

Kyiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Separatist-

controlled

area

SLVK.

Dnieper

HUNG.

Rostov

Odessa

Sea of

Azov

ROMANIA

CRIMEA

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black Sea

BULGARIA

GEORGIA

200 MILES

Note: Data as of Feb. 16

Dylan Moriarty, Artur Galocha, Joe Fox, Harry Stevens, Hannah Dormido, Laris Karklis, Lauren Tierney, Tim Meko and Simon Ducroquet contributed to this report.

About this story

Data sourced from Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rochan Consulting.