In recent weeks, Russian troops have positioned themselves around Ukraine, in Russia, Belarus and separatist regions surrounding Ukraine.
Sites where Russian forces were concentrated
200 MILES
LATVIA
Baltic
Sea
Moscow
LITH.
RUS.
Yelnya
Minsk
RUSSIA
BELARUS
POL.
Klintsy
Voronezh
Kyiv
Lviv
Separatist-
controlled
area
SLVK.
UKRAINE
Dnieper
HUNG.
Rostov
Odessa
ROMANIA
Sea of
Azov
CRIMEA
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULGARIA
Black Sea
GEORGIA
Note: Data as of Feb. 16
Dylan Moriarty, Artur Galocha, Joe Fox, Harry Stevens, Hannah Dormido, Laris Karklis, Lauren Tierney and Simon Ducroquet contributed to this report.
About this story
Data sourced from Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rochan Consulting.