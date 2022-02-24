Russia invades Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia launched attacks across Ukraine on Thursday. In response, Biden announced new sanctions on the country’ banks and elites.

The invasion: Photos, videos and maps of the region show what the situation on the ground looks like. Here’s what we know about why Russia has attacked Ukraine.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

The response: President Biden promised that “the world will hold Russia accountable” for what he described as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. Other global leaders were quick to condemn Russia’s actions and call for a decisive response. In some corners, responses were somewhat muted.

Markets: With the Russian incursion escalating, markets expected immediate sanctions that would disrupt the world economy.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.