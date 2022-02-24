On the central Parisian Republic Square, hundreds of protesters assembled Thursday evening, some of them wrapped in Ukrainian flags. Under the square’s main statue, a symbol for the French Republic, protesters had hung a banner that read “Stop Russia.”
“It’s important to say no to this man’s madness,” said Goery Mourez, a 29-year-old French consultant. “We’ve been trying to build peace on this continent for the last 70 years.”
Romanian citizen Fabiana Andreescu, a 33-year-old software engineer who has lived in Paris for more than 10 years, participated in the protest with her Russian partner, Mark Karpov.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, to see how her home country is protected by NATO treaties, whereas neighboring Ukraine has lacked such protection and is now exposed to Russia’s attack largely alone.
“I’m very familiar with the fears and the dreams of democracy and independence in the region. It’s the same story in Romania. Luckily, we had better chances, but I fully understand what they’re going through and I am heartbroken for Ukraine,” she said.
Other organizations lit official buildings with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Kyiv.
Denmark stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦— Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) February 24, 2022
On this dark day in Europe’s history, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs lights up in blue and yellow to show our solidarity with #Ukraine and its people.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/AJTFWxtIND
Russia: 🇪🇺 Headquarters in Brussels in full solidarity #WeStandWithUkraine С Украиной против агрессоров и оккупантов. З Україною проти агресорів та окупантів pic.twitter.com/IgQpD4BG1g— Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 24, 2022