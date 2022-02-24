"40 years later, his grandson became president,” Zelenksy said in an address.

The false claim that Ukraine is run by fascists who have persecuted Russians and Russian speakers has little to do with Ukraine’s politics: It’s about Putin’s efforts to sell the incursion to a population at home, and in some corners of Ukraine, for whom the rhetoric of purging Nazis carries a deep resonance.

Calls for “denazification” are geared toward explaining the war to Russians, former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul said on MSNBC Wednesday.

“There is a history of some Ukrainians fighting on the Nazi side ... but a very small group,” McFaul said shortly after Putin authorized the attack. Putin “is pulling on that thread from history to say that what you had was a neo-Nazi usurpation of power [in Ukraine] in 2014.”

In Putin’s version of history, the west has overlooked the Soviet role in the Second World War, while the country continues to mourn the astronomical losses at the hands of Nazis. Putin has sought to portray his actions as the continuation of that fight to galvanize public support.

Putin is trying to cast Zelensky’s government as “Nazis supported by NATO,” McFaul said.

Zelensky shot back at Putin’s claim Thursday.

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did," Zelensky tweeted. “As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil.”

But casting these attacks as necessary to protect Russia and persecuted Russians, on par with the glories and sacrifices of World War II, plays well with Putin’s base at home and in Ukraine, and fits into the Russian leader’s broader rewriting of history to justify his aims.

Germany kicked off World War II by invading Poland on the pretext of protecting Germans there. Russia, then the leader of the Soviet Union, fought on the side of the United States and other allies against Nazi Germany. Millions of Russians and citizens of the Soviet Union, both soldiers and civilians, died.

One of the war’s worst massacres occurred in 1941, when Nazi Germany-led forces killed tens of thousands of Jews in Babi Yar, a ravine on the northern edge of the Ukrainian capital.

In the aftermath of Germany’s loss, temporary alliances broke down, and Washington and other western European allies formed NATO as a bulwark against the former Soviet Union. In the years since, NATO has become the world’s most powerful military alliance and expanded its reach to include former Soviet republics along Russia’s border. Ukraine has been on a slow-moving track to join.

Putin sees NATO as an existential threat — and Ukraine’s bid for membership as a red line.

Putin has long-claimed that Ukraine is historically Russian. He has tried to control the country by supporting pro-Russian governments.

But that narrative took a beating in February of 2014, when massive, pro-democracy protests in Ukraine ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. In response, Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea and backed a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting has continued in eastern Ukraine for the last eight years. More than 14,000 people have died.

In Putin’s narrative, however, Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine are facing Nazi-level persecution on the basis of their national affiliation — and he must fight to save them. Putin has not provided evidence to back these claims.

The invasion’s “goal is to protect the people that are subjected to abuse, genocide from the Kyiv regime for eight years, and to this end we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and put to justice those that committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful people, including Russian nationals,” Putin said in a Wednesday television address, according to Russia’s state news agency.

Though this rhetoric, critics say, Putin is exploiting the trauma of WWII and the holocaust and twisting history for his own interests.

Ukraine’s state-run Twitter account, which has been waging an online meme-war against Russia, on Thursday tweeted an image of what appeared to be a tall Adolf Hitler caressing the face of a smaller Putin.