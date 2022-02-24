NATO announced it will bolster its eastern flank and host an emergency summit after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a “brutal act of war,” and Western governments pledged more sanctions. “Peace on our continent has been shattered,” the alliance’s secretary general said in Brussels. President Biden condemned the attack and promised a decisive response.
Loud blasts rang out in the Ukrainian capital — where sirens blared and people lined up at ATMs — and in Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast. Ukraine reported strikes on airfields, including at the largest airport in Kyiv, and Russian tanks and troops poured across the borders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky broke off diplomatic ties with Moscow and said attacks came “from the north, east and south.”
Here’s what to know
The Russian incursion into Ukraine is taking place along three main fronts, according to a senior defense official, who said the moves were “clearly designed to take key population centers” and topple Ukraine’s democratically-elected, pro-Western government.
“Our assessment that they [the Russians] have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance,” the official said, adding: “We haven’t seen a conventional move like this, nation-state to nation-state, since World War II.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military movements
The heaviest fighting is around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest population center, which is less than 30 miles from the Russian border. Early this morning, Pentagon officials also observed “Russians start to initiate some ground incursions” from positions in Belarus and appeared to be “making a move on Kyiv,” the senior defense official said.
The official confirmed that Russian forces have used the area around Chernobyl — a town famous for the meltdown of its nuclear reactor in 1986. They have not yet been observed moving into the western part of Ukraine, the official added.
The Russian military has launched over 100 missiles into Ukraine, the preponderance of which were short-range ballistic missiles — but also included medium-range ballistics, cruise, surface-to-air and sea-launched missiles, the defense official said. The strikes were carried out by 75 fixed-wing bombers and were primarily focused on neutering Ukrainian military and air defenses, targeting barracks, ammunition warehouses, and nearly 10 airfields.
The official stressed repeatedly that Russia has only made its “initial onslaught,” suggesting that worse is likely to come. Russia has still not involved the majority of the troops it had placed surrounding Ukraine, the official said. The official added that the United States is positioning two F-35s each in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania.
“We haven’t been surprised by what we’ve seen unfold thus far,” the official said, but noted that “if it unfolds the way that we have … come to believe that it will, it has every potential to be very bloody, very costly and very impactful on European security writ large, perhaps for a long, long time to come.”
As the sun rose over Ukraine Thursday, Russian forces had launched a massive assault on the European country, bombarding cities and leaving residents scrambling. They got in their cars to drive west, they fled to train stations, they looked on as smoke from Russian bombardments rose into the sky.
From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Washington Post photographers captured the scenes as Ukrainians faced the new realities of Russia’s attacks across the country.
In a brief statement Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) condemned Putin’s actions and said the Russian leader needed to be held accountable.
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is reckless and evil,” McCarthy said. “The United States stands with the people of Ukraine and prays for their safety and resolve. Putin’s actions must be met with serious consequence. This act of war is intended to rewrite history and more concerning, upend the balance of power in Europe.”
Global markets convulsed Thursday as Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine, with the three major U.S. indexes opening in correction territory as investors braced for further uncertainty and energy-related disruptions.
Most major Asian stock indexes fell about 3 percent, and markets in Europe dropped just as sharply in the early hours. For many indexes, it was the steepest decline since late last year, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus sparked fears of another dark phase in the pandemic.
U.S. markets careened at the open, with the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling nearly 750 points, or 2.25 percent. The S&P 500 declined 2.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.5 percent. Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said that tech names are likely to see “significant pain” as the escalating tensions send investors running for safer assets.
“The risk-off environment that has been in effect so far in 2022 will now be significantly exacerbated,” Ives said in comments emailed Thursday to The Post. He noted that the damage will be “hard for already battered tech investors to absorb.”
Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that Russian invasion forces have penetrated into the zone of the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the scene of a 1986 disaster, and President Volodymyr Zelensky charged that the invaders “are trying to seize” the facility.
“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, recalling the catastrophe that ranks as the world’s worst nuclear power plant accident, said the Russian attack “may cause another ecological disaster.” If the war continues, it said, Chernobyl “can happen again in 2022.”
There was no immediate confirmation of what Russian forces are doing in the zone.
In April 1986, core explosions and fires broke out at the Chernobyl plant, then under the control of the Soviet Union. Large quantities of radioactive material contaminated the surrounding land, and a nearby city had to be evacuated.
Large areas of Europe were affected, and a radioactive cloud spread as far away as Norway. The Chernobyl zone has remained closed since then.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said Russian forces invading from Belarus were battling Ukrainian national guardsmen, who were “fighting hard” to protect storage facilities for “unsafe nuclear radioactive waste.” His account could not immediately be confirmed.
If artillery hits the facilities, “radioactive nuclear dust can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus” and European Union countries, he warned.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will bolster its eastern flank and host an emergency summit in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Calling Russia’s moves “a brutal act of war,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance plans to send more troops east “in the coming days and weeks,” but he did not provide additional details. He said the alliance has activated “defense plans” to help ensure that there is no spillover into any NATO member country. He did not disclose what that activation means.
“Russia has attacked Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told journalists from NATO headquarters in Brussels. “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”
Stoltenberg’s remarks followed an extraordinary meeting of NATO members and formal requests by officials in eight Eastern European and Baltic nations, including Poland and Estonia, to hold a security consultation under Article 4 of NATO’s 1949 founding treaty. The measure lets allies register their defense concerns in a way that stops short of a formal request for assistance after an attack.
Internet outages are more widespread and severe on Thursday than in previous days, according to Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis for Kentik, a network monitoring company.
“The internet of Ukraine is under stress presently,” Madory said.
“Following the initiation of hostilities last night, we began seeing sporadic outages across the country. At the same time, the DDoS attacks directed against Ukrainian institutions that began last week are continuing.”
Last week, a declassified U.S. intelligence report said that Russian government hackers had likely broadly penetrated Ukrainian military, energy and other critical computer networks to collect intelligence and position themselves potentially to disrupt those systems in the event of a military assault on Ukraine.
Biden will address the nation about “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, the White House said in an update to the president’s daily schedule.
Biden met virtually with the leaders of other Group of Seven nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union — at 9 a.m. He has also gathered the National Security Council in the Situation Room to discuss the crisis, a White House official said.
On Wednesday evening, Biden said he planned to announce “further consequences” from the United States and its allies to Russia on Thursday.
“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” he said in a statement.
ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called Russia’s military action in Ukraine “unacceptable” and said it was “contrary to international law.”
Erdogan, who has been juggling Turkey’s desire for cordial relations with Russia, its NATO commitments and Ankara’s budding military partnership with Ukraine, said during a speech Thursday that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him that “Turkey supports the struggle to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”
Also Thursday, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey called on Erdogan’s government to close traffic in the Turkish straits to Russian ships. “We are calling for the airspace, Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits to be closed,” Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said during a news conference in Ankara, according to the Al Jazeera news channel.
Turkey occupies a unique geographic and political position in the region, including its control over access to the Black Sea as detailed in the Montreux Convention, a 1936 treaty that gives it the right to regulate the passage of warships and other vessels of security concern through the narrow Dardanelles and Bosporus passages that divide the country between Europe and Asia.
In recent weeks, Turkish officials have reiterated the government’s adherence to the treaty, in what was seen as an effort to assuage Russia, which sees the pact as a way to limit the number of NATO warships in the Black Sea and the duration of time they spend there.
MOSCOW — Close Russian ally President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus said Thursday that Russia was not planning a full-scale war or to occupy Ukraine and denied any involvement of his military in the crisis.
Lukashenko told an extraordinary session meeting of his country’s military command that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Thursday. He said Russia and Belarus were “Slavic nations” and that Putin had told him that Russia would not occupy Ukraine.
“Putin said, and this was brilliant, and I praised him during the conversation for this: 'We are not occupiers, we are not going to occupy Ukraine,’” Lukashenko said, according to state-owned BelTA news agency.
One of Putin’s few allies, Lukashenko pointedly avoided criticizing the Russian attacks, and called on Ukraine “to look for ways to prevent bloodshed and massacres.”
Lukashenko also denied Belarusian involvement in the operation.
“The Belarusian army is not taking part in the Russian special operation in the Donbass,” Lukashenko said, according to the Foreign Ministry. However, some analysts say he helped pave the way for the attacks by allowing Putin to leave thousands of troops and extensive military equipment in Belarus after massive joint military exercises ended Sunday.
Earlier on Thursday NATO in a statement called out Belarus for supporting Russia and for “enabling this attack.” France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, also pointed a finger of blame at Belarus on Thursday, accusing the country of supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine.
France “also condemns the use of the territory of Belarus, authorized by the Lukashenko regime, to carry out this aggression against a sovereign country,” Le Drian said.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda declared a state of emergency Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine from multiple directions. Citing “possible disturbances and provocations due to large military forces massed in Russia and Belarus,” he instructed the NATO country’s army to deploy along its borders.
The state of emergency was declared hours after Russia attacked Ukraine and will be in effect for two weeks, Reuters reported. The declaration must be ratified by Parliament, which will meet later Thursday to vote on it.
Lithuania, along with Estonia and Latvia, were part of the Soviet Union before they gained independence in 1991. All three countries joined NATO in 2004.
Lithuania shares borders with Belarus and with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
The United Nations warned civilians could face “devastating consequences” and said reports of casualties were emerging in Ukraine where troops fought Thursday to fend off an onslaught of Russian forces and air power.
“The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating … Countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees said in a statement. “We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety.”
There were conflicting unconfirmed reports of casualties early Thursday after Russia launched a broad attack and advanced toward the capital, Kyiv. Sirens blared in the city and traffic stretched for miles as many rushed to leave.
The Associated Press quoted an adviser to Ukraine’s president as saying that nearly 40 people have been killed in the Russian assault on the country, and dozens wounded, without specifying whether the toll included civilians. The Ukrinform national news agency meanwhile said a strike in a village in the southern Odessa region killed 18 people, including eight men and 10 women, citing local authorities.
The Ukrainian defense ministry declined to give a toll of military casualties as the fighting was raging.
David L. Stern contributed to this report.
ROSSOSH, Russia — Russian military hardware is still on the move near the border with Ukraine on Thursday. A Washington Post journalist saw cargo trucks, armored vehicles and fuel transporters on highways close to separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine’s Donbas region, where heavy fighting was reported earlier.
Transportation in southern Russia has been disrupted as authorities closed the airspace over 12 airports, all along the border with Ukraine, until March 2. Moscow airports also canceled several international flights.
Emergency services said they would organize ground and rail transportation for people who need to travel outside Rostov, Voronezh, Volgograd and several other regions where air traffic was cut.
Highways connecting these areas are being patrolled by traffic and border police. The Post’s team on the ground was stopped twice for document checks.