KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine from multiple directions early Thursday, bombarding cities, towns and villages and advancing toward the capital, Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces tried to stem the onslaught of Russian ground forces and air power.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said Russian troops were fighting to break into the wider Kyiv region and crossed the regional border, where Ukrainian forces battled to repel them. As reports of mounting casualties emerged, crowds of Ukrainians and foreigners fled Kyiv and other cities.

NATO announced it will bolster its eastern flank and host an emergency summit after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a “brutal act of war,” and Western governments pledged more sanctions. “Peace on our continent has been shattered,” the alliance’s secretary general said in Brussels. President Biden condemned the attack and promised a decisive response.

Loud blasts rang out in the Ukrainian capital — where sirens blared and people lined up at ATMs — and in Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast. Ukraine reported strikes on airfields, including at the largest airport in Kyiv, and Russian tanks and troops poured across the borders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky broke off diplomatic ties with Moscow and said attacks came “from the north, east and south.”

Here’s what to know

  • Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the Situation Room to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, a White House official said.
  • Putin warned of grave consequences for anyone considering interfering with Russia’s plans, appearing to threaten the use of nuclear weapons.
  • Zelensky imposed martial law after pleading with the Russian people late Wednesday to stop their leadership from sending troops across the border and into his country.