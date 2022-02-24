The Russian incursion into Ukraine is taking place along three main fronts, according to a senior defense official, who said the moves were “clearly designed to take key population centers” and topple Ukraine’s democratically-elected, pro-Western government.

“Our assessment that they [the Russians] have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance,” the official said, adding: “We haven’t seen a conventional move like this, nation-state to nation-state, since World War II.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military movements

The heaviest fighting is around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest population center, which is less than 30 miles from the Russian border. Early this morning, Pentagon officials also observed “Russians start to initiate some ground incursions” from positions in Belarus and appeared to be “making a move on Kyiv,” the senior defense official said.

The official confirmed that Russian forces have used the area around Chernobyl — a town famous for the meltdown of its nuclear reactor in 1986. They have not yet been observed moving into the western part of Ukraine, the official added.

The Russian military has launched over 100 missiles into Ukraine, the preponderance of which were short-range ballistic missiles — but also included medium-range ballistics, cruise, surface-to-air and sea-launched missiles, the defense official said. The strikes were carried out by 75 fixed-wing bombers and were primarily focused on neutering Ukrainian military and air defenses, targeting barracks, ammunition warehouses, and nearly 10 airfields.

The official stressed repeatedly that Russia has only made its “initial onslaught,” suggesting that worse is likely to come. Russia has still not involved the majority of the troops it had placed surrounding Ukraine, the official said. The official added that the United States is positioning two F-35s each in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania.