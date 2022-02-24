Story continues below advertisement

The uneasy silence by Bolsonaro — the last major world leader to meet personally with Putin before the conflict — underscored the political challenge that politicians all over the world now face as they try to square their previously stated admiration for Putin with an attack that’s being broadly condemned.

Advertisement

In recent years, as he has stifled dissent and consolidated power at home, Putin has captured the support of populist conservatives abroad, who see him as a strong, forceful leader advocating conservative Christian values in a world under assault by liberal ideologies.

French firebrand Marine Le Pen has applauded his statesmanship — and received funding for her National Rally party from a Russian bank. Far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini has worn a Putin T-shirt while touring Red Square in Moscow. In the United States, the conservative magazine Newsmax put him on the cover and called him “Vlad the Great.” Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed admiration for Putin’s leadership qualities.

Story continues below advertisement

But now, the tough-guy meme of Putin is colliding with the reality of his actions.

“Populist, autocratic leaders have admired Putin because of illiberalism and his attacks on the checks and balances that constrain executive power and because of his nationalism and embrace of conservative values,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch. “But the danger of an unaccountable and unchecked autocrat is that he can do whatever he wants.”

Advertisement

In Europe, the images of Russian forces waging an assault on Ukraine on Thursday left Putin’s supporters scrambling to find the right approach.

Nigel Farage, the British Brexit champion, expressed outright contrition for his prediction that Russia wouldn’t launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine. “I was wrong,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvini, whose party is a member of the Italian government, suggested it would back any response drawn up by pro-NATO Prime Minister Mario Draghi. But he was also cautious in how he described the attack. In a 15-minute radio interview, he called the day tragic and bemoaned the possibility of economic duress and energy shortages. He did not mention Putin by name.

Emanuele Fiano, a member of parliament from Italy’s center-left party, said that “this is no time for vague condemnations.”

Advertisement

“We need to unambiguously condemn Putin’s attack,” he said.

In France, which is preparing for a presidential election, Russia’s attack could become a pivotal issue. Two of the contenders — Éric Zemmour as well as Le Pen — have been among Putin’s staunchest supporters in Western Europe. Le Pen on Thursday called Russia’s moves unjustified, and said they must be condemned “without ambiguity.” Zemmour said that “Russia was neither attacked nor directly threatened by Ukraine.”

Story continues below advertisement

But before Thursday, Zemmour placed some blame on the West for the increasing tensions. He called the eastward expansion of NATO unjustified. France’s Le Monde newspaper said both Zemmour and Le Pen had been politically weakened by Russia’s attack. The newspaper accused them of having relayed “Kremlin propaganda for months.”

Advertisement

In Brazil, Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has spent his political career lamenting the collapse of the country’s military dictatorship, has gravitated toward leaders he perceives to be tough and nationalistic. His first hero was Trump, but he has also developed a warm relationship with Putin.

“You express the best masculine qualities,” Putin told Bolsonaro in 2020. “You look for solutions in all matters, always putting above all the interests of your people, your country, leaving out your own personal issues.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bolsonaro posted Putin’s words on his social media platforms, where supporters congratulated him for winning over the Russian leader.

“Among Brazil’s right-wing populists, Putin is seen as someone who is anti-woke, and that is seen as something that is definitely appealing to Bolsonaro,” said Oliver Stuenkel, a political scientist at Getulio Vargas Foundation, a research institution, in São Paulo, Brazil. “He is a strongman, and that is very inspiring to Bolsonaro. He would like to be someone who concentrates as much power.”

Advertisement

Bolsonaro’s office directed requests for comment to the foreign ministry. The foreign ministry cited a public statement: “Brazil asks for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the beginning of conducive negotiations toward a diplomatic solution.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bolsonaro’s decision to visit Moscow and visit Putin on the cusp of what Western powers warned was an imminent Russian attack struck analysts here as a grave political miscalculation.

“An embarrassing trip,” said Mathias Alencastro, a political scientist at the Federal University of ABC. “Totally disorganized.”

Bolsonaro sat knee-to-knee with Putin and spoke extemporaneously. He said the Russian president, who at the time had massed tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border, was “after peace.” Afterward he bypassed Ukraine — despite an invitation — and went to Hungary, where he embraced Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, another conservative nationalist.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After the trip, allies congratulated Bolsonaro on reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He was credited with helping avert World War III. Bolsonaro suggested he might deserve credit himself with what he described — inaccurately, it turned out — as a reduction in Russian military forces on the border.

“We maintained our agenda [to come] and, by coincidence or not, part of the troops have left the Ukrainian border,” he said. “All of this indicates a large sign that there is a path toward a peaceful resolution for Russia and Ukraine.”

That he was proved so demonstrably wrong Thursday brought condemnation among critics and uneasy silence among supporters, many of whom are now expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

“The decision by President Bolsonaro to visit Russia last week will go down in the history of Brazilian presidential diplomacy as one of the biggest errors made by a commander in chief,” political columnist Jamil Chade wrote.