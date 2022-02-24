Though the Russian incursion is just beginning, signals early Thursday — including strikes across Ukraine — suggested a wide-ranging military offensive that would trigger deep sanctions from the United States and European Union that would hurt not just the Russian economy but also their own.
The price of Brent crude oil hit $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and U.S. oil prices jumped 6 percent. Russia is a dominant natural gas and oil exporter, particularly to Europe, and some of its supply transits via pipeline across Ukraine.
The attack comes at a time when the global economy is still facing a degree of pandemic-related challenges in the form of inflation, chaotic supply chains, and rampant worker resignations.
For all the immediate financial reaction Thursday, no country absorbed greater losses than Russia, whose major stock market index nosedived some 45 percent in the early hours Thursday, hitting its lowest level since 2016. Trading was briefly suspended amid the free-fall.
In recent days, as Russian President Vladimir Putin telegraphed the beginning of an offensive, the ruble has steadily lost value against the dollar, meaning Russians will have less spending power when they go abroad. The ruble is at its weakest point in at least the last 10 years.