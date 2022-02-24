For those fleeing the capital of Kyiv by car, roads were congested with traffic that stretched for miles. Those on foot rushed to local subway stations and bus routes, holding their pets in carriers.
Amid the shelling, people gathered in underground subway stations, dragging their luggage behind them, while others embraced loved ones in the street.
Some travelers hurrying to buy tickets told Washington Post correspondent Siobhán O’Grady, who is on the ground in Kyiv, that they did not know where they were heading — they just wanted to get out.
On social media, Romanian animal rescue charity “Casa lui Patrocle,” which is based in the city of Suceava — around 25 miles from the Ukraine border — vowed to help families fleeing with their pets, writing in a Facebook post that it would provide veterinary assistance to anyone who entered the country.
The organization said it would help treat “any type of animal.”
The main roads out of the Ukrainian capital were blocked with heavy traffic as people attempted to flee.
Ride-sharing app Uber told users that the service would “be available where possible” despite the threat of more explosions.
Images shared to social media showed snaking lines of cars, all carrying passengers seeking a way out of the unfolding chaos.