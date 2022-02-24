“She has survived a lot,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday as Russia repeatedly attacked Ukraine, bombing buildings and forcing families to flee as countries around the world announced sweeping sanctions and condemned President Vladimir Putin for “bringing war back to Europe.”

“My mother and grandmother were nearly killed during the Second World War,” Paska said, explaining that his mother “still remembers the terror” of the atrocities caused by the Nazis in Europe.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This time around she is preparing and she is ready, Paska said. “She tells me she is not afraid.”

Asked if he had spoken to anyone else in Ukraine as the attack unfolded Thursday, Paska said that many he knew in his native country were also making preparations. “They are ready to fight,” he said.

Anna left Ukraine almost 30 years ago; she said it still feels like home.

“My grandparents are still there, I have memories there,” she said in an interview with The Post as she prepared breakfast for her family from her kitchen in London.

Asked how she felt about Russia launching a series of attacks on Ukraine early Thursday, the 35-year-old, who asked for her full name not to be used to protect family, and who had left the country when she was 7 years old, said she was scared.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why is he doing this?” she asked as she, like so many, grappled to comprehend Putin’s logic behind the bombings that targeted buildings and military centers.

Advertisement

“I don’t understand,” she said, as her 11-month-old daughter, Alice, cooed in the background.

Speaking of her grandparents, who are from the city of Gorlovka, in the Donetsk region — an area held by Russian backed separatists — Anna said they had described the sound of gunfire in recent days but would not be fleeing despite the ongoing risk to their safety.

“They decided to stay and don’t want to leave,” she said, adding that her grandma and granddad, whom she calls “babushka” and “dedushka,” had only seen their first great-granddaughter, Alice, on WhatsApp.