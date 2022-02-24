The country’s foreign minister, Liz Truss, called it “a terrible act of aggression.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris “strongly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war on Ukraine” and demanded that Moscow “end its military operations immediately.” Macron had cast himself as Putin’s interlocutor in recent weeks, claiming a central role in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia aimed at heading off such a conflict.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö strongly condemned the Russian military measures, describing them as an assault not just on Ukraine, but “on the entire European security order.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the attack “unjustified and unjustifiable,” saying that his country is working with its European and NATO allies to respond “immediately, with unity and determination.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a late-night statement Wednesday that his country “condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine.” He added that “these unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced what he called a “special military operation” in the early hours of Thursday in Europe — just as members of the United Nations Security Council were gathering for an emergency session initiated by Ukraine.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that it was an act of “unprovoked, evil, aggression” from a permanent member of the Security Council.

Even China, which has backed Putin’s criticisms of NATO but has not outright endorsed the Kremlin’s actions against Ukraine, called for restraint.

Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, urged all parties to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.” Speaking to the Security Council just after Putin announced that Russian troops would be entering Ukraine, Zhang said, “We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut, nor should it be.”

South Korea, which has not yet joined neighboring countries such as Japan in sanctioning Russia over its recent aggression toward Ukraine, said Thursday it may follow suit.

“If Russia goes ahead with an all-out war despite repeated warnings from the international community, our government has no choice but to participate in the sanctions by such means as export curbs against Russia,” said a foreign ministry official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing department rules.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned what he called “Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives.”

“Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country,” he said in a statement early Thursday, adding that NATO members will “meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, wrote on Twitter that “the world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”