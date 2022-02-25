Washington Post journalists are reporting on the ground in Ukraine. Here are their dispatches from Friday, Feb. 25.

Blasts audible from central Kyiv

By Siobhán O’Grady | 2:07 p.m. ET

KYIV, Ukraine — Several blasts could be heard from central Kyiv starting after 8 p.m. local time Friday, with the sound of sporadic gunfire ringing out in the distance. This marks the first time The Washington Post has heard gunfire from Ukraine’s capital in recent days.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A louder blast appeared to strike at 8:51 p.m. local time.

Most civilians remained indoors, with many sheltered in underground bunkers, basements or parking garages to try to protect themselves. Concerns continued to mount over the possibility that Russian forces could soon close in on the capital.

Very loud boom in Kyiv just now. It sounded louder and longer than others I've heard recently. — Siobhán O'Grady (@siobhan_ogrady) February 25, 2022

By Siobhán O’Grady |11:48 a.m. ET

KYIV, Ukraine — As sirens blared in the streets of Kyiv, signaling that residents should head to underground bunkers, Washington Post journalists headed to their hotel’s basement where staff and their families were also sheltering. There, hotel workers served up heaping plates of spaghetti bolognese and Greek salad — a welcome surprise considering the restaurant is closed and supplies are dwindling.

Story continues below advertisement

With a shortage of plates, some guests shared, and others took turns waiting for plates or silverware to be washed. One man handed out pieces of carpet for guests to put over the cold tile floor. The elderly and children have been given priority for seating. Afterward, a jovial hotel staffer walked around mopping up spilled sauce and lettuce.

Advertisement

The shared sense of camaraderie in the basement bunker was a glimmer of light in an otherwise dark time.

‘I’m going to fight to my last drop of blood’: Ukrainians return from abroad to join battle

By Loveday Morris | 8:00 a.m. ET

SHEHYNI, Ukraine — Some Ukrainian men living overseas lined up Friday at border crossings to return to Ukraine and do their part to fight Russia’s onslaught. Others, attempting to leave Ukraine, expressed frustration at being blocked amid a national call to arms.

Ukraine’s border guards stopped all male citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country on Friday, as the Defense Ministry called on residents of one district of Kyiv to make molotov cocktails.

Alexander Gorbenko, 54, complained that there was little he could do to protect his homeland from Russian troops as he parted from his wife and 11-year-old daughter at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing to Poland, unable to cross with them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I just have an air rifle, the cash machines don’t work, and there is no organization,” he said. “I cannot prepare. You cannot just go and buy a weapon. It’s not like the United States.”

He said he would try to protect his home and neighborhood, but not more. “A lot of young guys haven’t been in the military at all. They will just die, like they have been in Donbas,” he said, referring to the area of eastern Ukraine where war has raged for the past eight years.

“If I could go too, I would,” said Vitali, 31, who declined to give his last name, after his wife and child crossed into Poland. “It’s brutal,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

But others raced toward minibuses after passing through the metal border gates. “I’m going to fight,” said a young man weighed down with bags. He said he did not have time to stop and talk.

Viktor, a 22-year-old reservist who was waiting for a ride into Ukraine with four jerrycans full of fuel, said that he left London as soon as he heard the call, flying to the Czech Republic and crossing by land.

“We will fight them back,” he said, adding that he was disappointed with the level of international support. “Even if the United States turned their back on us, we will remember their behavior.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Ukraine is his land, he said: “I’m going to fight to my last drop of blood.”

‘Nowhere to run’ — Ukrainians crowd into subway stations and shelters to take cover

By Ellen Francis and Whitney Leaming | 7:28 a.m. ET

Hundreds of people in the eastern city of Kharkiv sheltered inside a subway station on Feb. 24 as Russian troops advanced on the city. (Whitney Leaming, Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post)

When the sounds of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital and other cities, many sought shelter the only place they could find: underground.

Hundreds of people flocked to subway stations and basements to take cover from the Russian onslaught that swept across the borders Thursday. Some spent the night there.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, loud blasts sent families down into a station, with their backpacks and pets, scrambling to understand what could happen next.

“We had to do something, so we came here,” Stas Dikii, a Kharkiv resident, told The Washington Post from the station, where he went for shelter Thursday with his mother and grandmother.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Around him, people sat on the stairs or leaned on trains, scrolling through their phones for news. Others made calls to check on loved ones.

“I’d like to hear in a few hours, or no matter when, some news saying: ‘We have survived. Kharkiv has been saved, everything’s great,' ” he said. “But if there’s no such news, we will have to stay here.”

Hundreds of people in the eastern city of Kharkiv sheltered inside a subway station on Feb. 24 as Russian troops advanced on the city. (Whitney Leaming, Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post)

Oksana Nipogodneyeva, who joined the crowds with her mother and two daughters, also wondered how long they would be there. “It’s like living in a different reality, something surreal,” she said.

Her youngest daughter could just understand that “the situation is unusual” and was “still all smiles,” Nipogodneyeva said.

“For now, there’s absolutely nowhere to run,” she told The Post. “We have to wait and see what happens. And hope for the best, for this conflict to be resolved peacefully.”

At another station in the capital, people had hunkered down for the night as Ukrainian troops prepared to fend off Russian forces believed to be advancing toward Kyiv.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Photos later showed residents gathering in the basement of a school after their building was damaged. Some rested on the floor, while children played cards and one boy caressed a dog in the shelter.

Video: Residential building shattered in Kyiv

By Sudarsan Raghavan and Julie Yoon | 6:20 a.m. ET

On Feb. 25, a civilian building was destroyed after a projectile hit a residential neighborhood of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. (The Washington Post)

A rocket hit a residential building in the southern part of Kyiv early Friday. Many of the building’s windows were shattered, and debris fell to the ground. Several people were inju

Devastating scene at an apartment block in eastern Kyiv this morning. Elderly Ukrainians are tossing the remnants of their apartment walls, insulation etc off the edge of their balconies. Peoples clothes, satellite dishes and air conditioners are hanging off the damaged building pic.twitter.com/2aKoam3dmN — Siobhán O'Grady (@siobhan_ogrady) February 25, 2022

red, including one who was in critical condition, according to the mayor’s office.

Video: Post reporters run for shelter in Kharkiv

By Whitney Leaming | 5:30 a.m. ET

The Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan is in Kharkiv, Ukraine where shelling on Feb. 25 has intensified. (Whitney Leaming/The Washington Post)

By Isabelle Khurshudyan | 5:20 a.m. ET

Story continues below advertisement

KHARKIV, Ukraine — There were loud booms just now in the center of Kharkiv, much closer than they had been in recent days. Four guys who had been walking on the street started running. One group of people in a long line for the pharmacy looked around confused before dispersing. It’s very snowy today. Smell of sulfur in the air. One upscale hotel told people to take shelter in its underground garage and handed out chairs. There are kids and pets and media crews in here.

Advertisement

Eerie quiet on streets of Kyiv as citizens shelter at home

By Siobhán O’Grady | 3:06 a.m. ET

KYIV — The streets of the Ukrainian capital remained eerily quiet Friday morning as most civilians heeded advice to stay home and seek shelter amid the threat of Russian air attacks.

Story continues below advertisement

Few cars were on major roads, and outdoor areas that are normally bustling with activity were largely free of pedestrians.

At a bus station in an industrial area of town, several people crowded together.

On some roads, men in military fatigues gathered, apparently waiting for transportation.

All men between the ages of 18 and 60 are now banned from leaving the country. Some are now preparing to deploy.

Amid Kyiv’s booms and sirens, waiting in a makeshift hotel bunker

By Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov | 2:06 a.m. ET

A siren went off in a central part of Kyiv around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, as the mayor’s office issued a statement telling civilians to take immediate shelter. (Reuters)

KYIV — After hours of intermittent booms and rumbles in the Ukrainian capital, a siren went off in a central part of Kyiv around 7:20 am. At 7:21, the mayor’s office issued a statement telling civilians to take immediate shelter.

Advertisement

At a hotel in a busy area, management announced that all guests were to report to a makeshift bunker in the basement.

Guests and staff made their way downstairs and were waiting for further instruction. Some staff members continued to filter in with their relatives.

Anxiety is mounting in Kyiv as Russian forces appear to be advancing toward the capital. Some civilian buildings were damaged in the morning.

Alyona Tkachenko, 36, who works in the kitchen at the hotel, fled with her family from the other side of the Dnieper River, after a building near their home was badly damaged in the early hours of the morning.

They live on the left bank of the river, in eastern Kyiv. “We heard the explosion and we went to the bathroom and laid down on the floor, covered our heads with pillows,” Tkachenko said. “Once the metro began operating again, we came right here.”

Her parents, Valentina and Serhiy Kharhyn, who are 54 and 58, and her daughters, Anastasia, 11, and Sabina, 3, are among those who fled with her.

“We put the TV on right away and realized it was the building right next to us,” Serhiy said.

They chose the bathroom as an immediate shelter because it had no windows in case of further explosions.

When they made the decision to relocate at 7 a.m., the metro train closest to them was fully packed with civilians trying to flee and others who may have slept there overnight.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get here yesterday so we wouldn’t have had to go through this,” Valentina said of the hotel, tears streaming down her face.

Valentina and Serhiy’s son and Alyona’s husband stayed at home, unarmed. “We feel safe now but we are worried about [them] and all Ukrainians,” said Serhiy, who served in Afghanistan from 1982 to 1984. “I know what war really means,” he said.

As the family recounted their ordeal, another emergency alert sounded.

Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russian rockets fired at civilian and military targets ‘equally’

By David L. Stern and Amy Cheng | 1:40 a.m. ET

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Friday morning that Russia’s rocket strikes have failed to differentiate between civilian and military areas and have targeted both “equally,” contradicting the Kremlin’s previous narrative that its forces were restrained.

Shortly after the address, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv as the municipal government urged everyone to take shelter in underground bunkers.

Since Thursday, Russian forces have fired at least 160 missiles into Ukraine, bombarding key cities including its capital, Kyiv. Neighboring countries such as Poland are expecting to take in up to 1 million displaced Ukrainians.

But “Kalibr rockets are helpless against our freedom,” the defiant Ukrainian leader said Friday. He claimed that Moscow needs to talk to Kyiv “sooner or later” on how to end its military assault, adding that “the faster this conversation starts, the less Russian losses there will be.”

Zelensky also used parts of his remarks to directly address the Russian antiwar protesters, calling on these demonstrators to continue to “fight for” Ukraine and to “fight against” Russia’s invasion.

On the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to advance into Ukraine, thousands of people protested in cities across Russia, with more than 1,700 individuals arrested in 47 cities Thursday.

Cheng reported from Seoul.

Kyiv tells residents to go to bunkers ‘immediately’

By David L. Stern and Amy Cheng | 1:24 a.m. ET

LVIV, Ukraine - Kyiv city authorities issued an urgent warning on social media shortly after 8:15 a.m. local time on Friday, telling residents to head to bunkers “immediately.” The city said it was an urgent air alert.

An air raid siren sounded in the city earlier in the morning.

Cheng reported from Seoul.

Deputy defense minister urges Ukrainians to take up arms, make molotov cocktails

By David L. Stern and Andrew Jeong | 12:56 a.m. ET

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Ganna Malyar, urged the country’s citizens to take up arms, including by manufacturing molotov cocktails or small arms, as Russia’s invasion entered its second day.

“The Russian military has already felt the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” she said in a Facebook post on Friday, later adding that molotov cocktails — usually glass bottles filled with flammable material that function like hand grenades — are “a minus for Russia and a plus for Ukraine.”

“It is important that everyone be strong in spirit. This is our land. We won’t give up,” Malyar said.

On Friday morning, occasional explosions could be heard in live video footage from Kyiv’s Maidan Square, though none could be directly seen.