President Biden called the decision by Russia “a premeditated war.” NATO ambassadors gathered in Brussels to discuss the alliance’s defense against Russia. European leaders are preparing to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the sanctions will be designed to “hobble” the Russian economy.
What questions do you have about Ukraine and Russia? Post reporter Isabelle Khurshudyan and Robyn Dixon will answer your questions on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Isabelle has been reporting on the ground from Ukraine and Robyn is based in Moscow.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Sammy Westfall, an assistant editor on the foreign desk, and Teddy Amenabar, an editor on the audience team, produced this Q&A.