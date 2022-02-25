On Thursday, Russia launched an attack on cities and military installations across Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians and civilians are fleeing the capital Kyiv and other areas. In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country was being attacked “from the north, east and south.”

President Biden called the decision by Russia “a premeditated war.” NATO ambassadors gathered in Brussels to discuss the alliance’s defense against Russia. European leaders are preparing to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the sanctions will be designed to “hobble” the Russian economy.

What questions do you have about Ukraine and Russia? Post reporter Isabelle Khurshudyan and Robyn Dixon will answer your questions on Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Isabelle has been reporting on the ground from Ukraine and Robyn is based in Moscow.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:

Sammy Westfall, an assistant editor on the foreign desk, and Teddy Amenabar, an editor on the audience team, produced this Q&A.