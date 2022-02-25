His family is the No. 2 target, he said, but also remains in Ukraine. “My family is not traitors, but citizens of Ukraine. But I have no right to say where they are now,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said he was staying “with everyone who is needed for the work of the central government,” hours after the Biden administration told U.S. lawmakers that Kyiv could soon fall.

Russian forces pressed closer to the city Friday, waging a full-scale attack that Western officials said seeks to topple Ukraine’s government. Explosions jolted the city, where air raid sirens blared and people huddled for shelter in deep subway stations. The Defense Ministry said “saboteurs” were just miles from Kyiv’s center.

In a video address later Friday, Zelensky called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. “I want to address the president of the Russian Federation once again,” he said. “There are battles all over Ukrainian territory. Let’s sit at the negotiating table to stop the loss of life.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was ready to send its foreign and defense ministers to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for talks, but made clear that Russia still insists on the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine, effectively meaning the ouster of Zelensky’s government.

Before the onslaught of tanks and troops across the border, Putin had demanded that Ukraine abandon any aspirations of joining NATO, give up all weapons and recognize Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, as part of Russia.

NATO and Europe have left his country alone to defend itself, Zelensky added, warning that the sanctions by Western allies were not enough to stop the violence. He urged European governments to do more, from withdrawing ambassadors to imposing an oil embargo and airspace closures.

“I’m sure you see it, all of you, all of Europe. But we don’t see what you’re going to do about it. How are you going to defend yourselves when you’re so slow to help us in Ukraine?” he asked.

Ukraine was “not afraid to talk about neutral status,” Zelensky had said in his earlier comments this week. “We are not in NATO now. But what security guarantees will we have? And which countries will give them to us?”