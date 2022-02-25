Biden administration officials told lawmakers late Thursday that they feared the capital would soon fall, with Russian mechanized forces — that had crossed over from Belarus — on its outskirts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he remained in Kyiv, though enemy “sabotage groups” were in the capital.
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian rockets fired at civilian and military targets 'equally'
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Friday morning that Russia’s rocket strikes have failed to differentiate between civilian and military areas and have targeted both “equally,” contradicting the Kremlin’s previous narrative that its forces were restrained.
Shortly after the address, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv as the municipal government urged everyone to take shelter in underground bunkers.
Since Thursday, Russian forces have fired at least 160 missiles into Ukraine, bombarding key cities including its capital Kyiv. Neighboring countries like Poland are expecting to take in up to 1 million displaced Ukrainians.
But “Kalibr rockets are helpless against our freedom,” the defiant Ukrainian leader said Friday. He claimed that Russia needs to talk to Kyiv “sooner or later” on how to end its military assault, adding that “the faster this conversation starts, the less Russian losses there will be.”
Zelensky also used parts of his remarks to directly address the Russian antiwar protesters, calling on these demonstrators to continue to “fight for” Ukraine and to “fight against” Russia’s invasion.
On the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to advance into Ukraine, thousands of people protested in cities across Russia, with more than 1,700 individuals arrested in 47 cities Thursday.
Hacker group Anonymous targets Russian government sites in cyberattack
Hacking group Anonymous said Friday that their members are involved in a cyber operation targeting Russian government websites. The purpose of the attack is to advocate for peace and to speak out for Russian citizens who could face reprisals for protesting their country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the group.
“Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything,” the statement read.
The “hacktivist” collective said its attack took offline the website of Russia Today, a major Russian state-owned media company that is widely considered a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin’s agenda. But as of Friday morning, RT’s website had become accessible to visitors.
The official website for the Kremlin was down Friday morning, though it’s not clear whether Anonymous was behind the disruption.
Anonymous has in the past responded to perceived wrongdoings with cyberattacks. Last year, its members hacked Epik, an Internet service provide popular with the far right, and released troves of data detailing the inner workings of online hate sites.
At least one other self-organized hacking group has also tried to disrupt Russia’s military operations in recent weeks. A group of pro-democracy hackers calling themselves “Cyber Partisans” said last month they had infiltrated the Belarusian rail network in an effort to “disrupt” the movement of Russian troops into the country.
Kyiv tells residents to go to bunkers 'immediately'
Kyiv city authorities issued an urgent warning on social media shortly after 8:15 a.m. local time on Friday, telling residents to head to bunkers “immediately.” The city said that it was an urgent air alert.
An air raid siren sounded in the city earlier in the morning.
Kyiv could fall quickly under Russian attack, Biden administration says
Senior U.S. government officials believe Ukraine’s capital could fall quickly to advancing Russian forces, according to details of a phone call they had with congressional lawmakers Thursday evening.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were among those on the call.
The Kremlin’s mechanized forces deployed from Belarus were closing in on Kyiv, lawmakers were told. Axios first reported on Austin’s briefing.
The Pentagon is looking for ways to continue training Ukrainian soldiers even if the government in Kyiv falls, Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, told The Washington Post after attending the briefing.
“The clarity of the discussion was that even if Kyiv is taken by the Russians, the Ukrainian government would continue to exist and we would continue to support them,” Garamendi said.
A congressional source confirmed the U.S. stance on backing Ukraine, adding that Washington will provide military aid and resources as long as “a viable Ukrainian government exists.”
Japan announces new sanctions on Russia, including export bans
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced fresh sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, joining its Western allies in responding to Moscow’s aggression.
Kishida said the new sanctions include export controls on semiconductors and other products, as well as a freeze on assets held by Russian financial institutions. Japan is a major producer of semiconductors and other new technologies that are now being used to pressure Russia.
He said Japan also will suspend visas for certain Russian individuals and entities, which will have limited impact because Japan is currently not issuing new visas to foreigners.
Kishida announced the sanctions following a virtual meeting with other Group of Seven countries. He said the new sanctions symbolize “the strength of unity” in the allies’ efforts to prevent a further Russian escalation.
Earlier this week, Japan announced a round of largely symbolic sanctions. The announcement Friday is an important step for the country, as it works to show that it is in lock-step with the West despite its long-running efforts to not antagonize Russia due to sensitivities over territorial issues.
Deputy defense minister urges Ukrainians to take up arms, make Molotov cocktails
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar urged the country’s citizens to take up arms, including by manufacturing molotov cocktails or small arms, as Russia’s invasion entered its second day.
“The Russian military has already felt the power of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” she said in a Facebook post on Friday, later adding that molotov cocktails — usually a glass bottle filled with flammable material that functions like a hand grenade — are “a minus for Russia and a plus for Ukraine.”
“It is important that everyone be strong in spirit. This is our land. We won’t give up,” Malyar said.
On Friday morning, occasional explosions could be heard in live video footage from Kyiv’s Maiden Square, though none could be directly seen.