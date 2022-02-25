Hacking group Anonymous said Friday that their members are involved in a cyber operation targeting Russian government websites. The purpose of the attack is to advocate for peace and to speak out for Russian citizens who could face reprisals for protesting their country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement from the group.

“Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything,” the statement read.

The “hacktivist” collective said its attack took offline the website of Russia Today, a major Russian state-owned media company that is widely considered a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin’s agenda. But as of Friday morning, RT’s website had become accessible to visitors.

The official website for the Kremlin was down Friday morning, though it’s not clear whether Anonymous was behind the disruption.

Anonymous has in the past responded to perceived wrongdoings with cyberattacks. Last year, its members hacked Epik, an Internet service provide popular with the far right, and released troves of data detailing the inner workings of online hate sites.