A siren went off in a central part of Kyiv around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, as the mayor’s office issued a statement telling civilians to take immediate shelter. (Reuters)

KYIV — After hours of intermittent booms and rumbles in the Ukrainian capital, a siren went off in a central part of Kyiv around 7:20 am. At 7:21, the mayor’s office issued a statement telling civilians to take immediate shelter.

At a hotel in a busy area, management announced that all guests were to report to a makeshift bunker in the basement.

Guests and staff made their way downstairs and were waiting for further instruction. Some staff members continued to filter in with their relatives.

Anxiety is mounting in Kyiv as Russian forces appear to be advancing toward the capital. Some civilian buildings were damaged in the morning.

Alyona Tkachenko, 36, who works in the kitchen at the hotel, fled with her family from the other side of the Dnieper River, after a building near their home was badly damaged in the early hours of the morning.

They live on the left bank of the river, in eastern Kyiv. “We heard the explosion and we went to the bathroom and laid down on the floor, covered our heads with pillows,” Tkachenko said. “Once the metro began operating again, we came right here.”

Her parents, Valentina and Serhiy Kharhyn, who are 54 and 58, and her daughters, Anastasia, 11, and Sabina, 3, are among those who fled with her.

“We put the TV on right away and realized it was the building right next to us,” Serhiy said.

They chose the bathroom as an immediate shelter because it had no windows in case of further explosions.

When they made the decision to relocate at 7 a.m., the metro train closest to them was fully packed with civilians trying to flee and others who may have slept there overnight.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get here yesterday so we wouldn’t have had to go through this,” Valentina said of the hotel, tears streaming down her face.

Valentina and Serhiy’s son and Alyona’s husband stayed at home, unarmed. “We feel safe now but we are worried about [them] and all Ukrainians,” said Serhiy, who served in Afghanistan from 1982 to 1984. “I know what war really means,” he said.