War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russian forces press closer to Kyiv as U.S. warn it could fall soon as Ukrainians flee to train stations.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The invasion: Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks like. Here’s what we know about why Russia has attacked Ukraine.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

The response: U.S. targeted major Russian banks and tech sector with sweeping sanctions and export controls following Ukraine invasion. Global leaders were quick to condemn Russia’s actions and call for a decisive response. In some corners, responses were somewhat muted.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.