Of the 50,000 people who left the country, about 30,000 crossed to Poland and approximately 20,000 to Moldova, Boian said. Smaller numbers crossed to other countries in the region.
“People are moving in whatever way is most efficient for them,” he said. “I would guess that many of them are moving by car, but I’ve seen reports of other people moving by train and some on foot.”
The invasion of Ukraine threatens to destabilize Europe and give rise to the continent’s largest refugee crisis since the Syrian civil war.
In a statement released Thursday, the agency’s high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, said that “the humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating.”
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” he said.
“UNHCR has called on all countries in the region to keep their borders open to people that are fleeing the violence in Ukraine at the moment,” Boian said. “We are very grateful to countries that are keeping their borders open to those people and making sure they can reach safe ground.”
Poland shares 332 miles of border with Ukraine and is already home to approximately 2 million Ukrainians, many of whom fled the country when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Polish officials say they have prepared in advance for multiple scenarios, including one in which as many as 1 million people arrive from Ukraine.
On Thursday, Poland said it was reopening reception centers along the border, where refugees could get medical care and food.
Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, tweeted Thursday photos of the first Ukrainians crossing the border. “Our borders are open for Ukrainian citizens who need safe transit or stay,” she said.
First 🇺🇦 citizens arrive in 🇲🇩, with over 4000 crossings today. The govt has deployed temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocnița. Our borders are open for 🇺🇦 citizens who need safe transit or stay. pic.twitter.com/F0NsQcKx02— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 24, 2022
Looking at how many refugees may flee in the coming days, Boian said that “so much depends on how the situation and the military action underway in Ukraine evolves in the days ahead. And I don’t think anybody knows how that will be.”
“The numbers may rise quickly in the days ahead, depending on what happens,” he added. “International aid will be needed for the countries that are receiving people from Ukraine, possibly for some time.”