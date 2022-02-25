“This unlawful and dangerous hostage-taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a news briefing, requesting the workers’ release.

“The Chernobyl zone — the exclusion zone — and all installations of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant have been taken under control of Russian armed groups,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a televised statement. He said no casualties have yet been confirmed there.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed Friday morning that the territory near the Chernobyl plant was under the full control of its Airborne Forces.

Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not address reports of hostages but said the workers were still operating the plant. “The staff continues to service the facilities in a routine mode and monitor the radioactive situation.”

In April 1986, core explosions and fires broke out at the Chernobyl plant, then under the control of the Soviet Union. Large quantities of radioactive material contaminated the surrounding land, and a nearby city had to be evacuated. Vast swaths of Europe were affected, and a radioactive cloud spread as far as Norway.