The furor over the woman, a mother of eight and victim of human trafficking in Fengxian, a poor rural county in Xuzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu, has prompted the kind of civic activism that has become rare since Chinese leader Xi Jinping came to power. Not since the death of whistleblower Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang of covid-19 in February 2020 has China seen such an outpouring of public anger that even censors and official media haven’t been able to quell or redirect.

Over the weekend, a woman who had tried to visit the chained mother earlier this month described in a post online how she herself was then detained, beaten and barred from using the bathroom while in police custody. Citizen journalists have traveled to track down the chained woman’s family, despite efforts by local authorities to block them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Internet sleuths have dug up key details about her case and set up encrypted Telegram channels to share information. Others are organizing volunteers to go to Xuzhou and investigate similar cases, with the hope of rescuing abducted women. Elsewhere, university students and residents were photographed handing out fliers calling attention to the woman.

Over the Winter Games, focus on the Xuzhou woman overtook even news of the hugely popular Chinese American skier Eileen Gu, with commentators calling on fans not to forget the plight of the chained woman and many other trafficked Chinese women. Researchers say weak law enforcement and demographic imbalances, caused by decades of restrictions on family sizes, are at the root of the problem.

“Seeing that the system is broken, millions of ordinary people are doing their utmost to try to save this vulnerable woman who can’t speak out for herself,” said Feng Yuan, a women’s rights activist who founded the nongovernmental AVON-Weiping Helpline for Women in Beijing.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At a time when the Chinese leadership is keen to emphasize the superiority of its system — one that it claims can keep its citizens safe from covid-19 as well as pull off a successful Olympics in the middle of a pandemic — it is the image of a lone woman chained by the neck that most threatens to undermine China’s picture of strength and success.

“There was this sense of most Chinese of their safety relative to the rest of the world. This case punctured that bubble. Suddenly there is this collective anxiety,” said Dali Yang, a professor of political science focusing on China at the University of Chicago.

The woman — who authorities identified as 44-year-old Xiao Huamei, originally from Yunnan province — has dominated discussion in China since a short clip of her was published by Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in late January. The blogger was visiting the area to document government poverty alleviation achievements. Xiao’s husband, a farmer, had previously gained a small following online — and donations from fans — after describing the difficulties of raising eight children in the countryside.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, after weeks of scrutiny and ridicule of the contradictory explanations by local government officials in Fengxian, Jiangsu authorities released the results of a provincial-level investigation. According to a government statement, Xiao had been brought in 1998 from Yunnan to Jiangsu province, where she was bought and sold twice, the first time for $1,000, before being purchased by a man who married her to his son in 2000. Authorities confirmed an earlier diagnosis that she suffered from schizophrenia and said she was being treated in a hospital.

The statement tried to address doubts about the woman’s identity — Internet users found obvious discrepancies between Xiao’s image in the Douyin video and a picture on a marriage certificate leaked to a citizen journalist — by blaming filters on the app. Those involved in the trafficking had been punished, the statement added, and the husband has been charged with illegal detention and abuse. Several officials have lost their jobs.

But even that has not silenced questions and criticism from the public over the identity of this woman, how she came to be in her current state and what was being done to change the situation for her and many other trafficked women.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A petition with 800 signatures from alumni of some of the country’s top universities on Wednesday demanded more details as to how the investigation was conducted. A lawyer called for officials to release the more than 1,000 files that investigators said they consulted.

In the comments section of an online report by state broadcaster CCTV about the statement, readers left a flood of critical questions, asking why the Xuzhou woman hasn’t spoken for herself or why more officials were not fired.

“Why is it that the highest level officials to be punished are only at the county level? All these years, all the people involved didn’t get any promotions? Officials in Xuzhou [and] even higher up don’t bear any responsibility?” one wrote, suggesting the government’s traditional playbook of blaming and punishing local officials has not succeeded in mollifying citizens.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The rare moment of social activism, after years of pressure on China’s #MeToo movement, has renewed focus on women’s rights. On social media, Internet users have been posting information about their missing children and female relatives. In a now-censored report, Chinese media outlet Caixin documented another trafficked woman in the same village as Xiao.

A bookstore arranged a table of feminist literature next to a metal chain and a sign that read: “If we can’t remember it all, we should at least have some idea of what we have forgotten.” (Photos later showed the store had taken down the display.)

books on gender and feminism curated by the one way street bookstore in Hangzhou

"books you should read about Fengxian"

including Ueno's patriarchy & capitalism; men explain things to me; Le Malheur du bas; La domination masculinehttps://t.co/VdSC9xYaWw pic.twitter.com/lmKYnTsbTw — Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chenchenzh) February 19, 2022

“This case is particularly shocking and highly relatable to ordinary citizens who may see themselves, their daughters, or sisters in the chained woman,” said Ting Guo, an assistant professor at the department of language studies at the University of Toronto.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Residents have called for the All-China Women’s Federation, a state-sponsored group that promotes government policies, to be disbanded over its inaction. Ahead of China’s legislative meeting known as the Two Sessions in March, more than 400,000 proposals for revising the law on women’s rights have been submitted, according to state media.

All this is a sign, writer Wei Zhou wrote in a now-censored essay, that society’s “understanding of their rights has entered a new phase ... People are no longer willing to accept reality as it was.”

Rights advocates say that such activism shows many citizens want to hold their government accountable for abuses. But they are up against a powerful state apparatus increasingly able to silence or drown out dissenting voices. One of the journalists who traveled to Yunnan said he had been summoned by police “for tea,” while lawyers who have commented on the case have been visited by police.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, state media, which had for weeks been conspicuously silent on the case, sought to take back the narrative, with CCTV releasing a special report from Yunnan and Jiangsu, reiterating the findings of the investigation and stressing the extent of the woman’s mental illness while glossing over the fact that she had been chained. The government-owned Jiangsu Television also showed footage of Xiao sleeping in a bed at a hospital with her eldest son at her bedside.

“These netizens, who dominated the Chinese Internet in the early to mid-2000s when the Internet wasn’t as controlled, are pushing against growing state capability to neutralize their power,” said Maya Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch.

“I certainly feel hopeful by the outpouring,” she said. “However, I wouldn’t overstate my sense of hopefulness.”