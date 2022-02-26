“We have to do this,” she said. “Ukrainians fight for us and they fight for European human values.”

Nearly 160,000 Ukrainians have fled to European neighbors, mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania, since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United Nations refugee agency said Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands more are still trying to get through the clogged borders, waiting hours on end in cars or on foot with just the bare minimal belongings.

Advertisement

What could become Europe’s biggest humanitarian crisis since 2015, when more than 1 million refugees mainly from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan arrived and triggered a continentwide crisis, is swiftly unfolding.

So far, European leaders and communities say they are ready to welcome in Ukrainian refugees. In many cases, volunteers with locally funded food, clothes, and warm rooms await them on the other side.

“I see that there is a huge response from regular citizens,” Lempart said. “We have calls [for donations] from all over Europe and the world.”

The situation keeps getting more grave: The United Nations warned Friday that up to 5 million of Ukraine’s 44 million people could become refugees if Russia’s attacks against Ukraine continue. It’s mainly women, children, and the elderly fleeing — as males ages 18 to 60 are barred from leaving Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to take up arms and defend the country.

Poland, which has seen the biggest influx, pledged to set up reception centers along its 300-mile border to offer food, medical care and other resources. Earlier in February thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division deployed there to help with preparations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We will do everything to provide safe shelter in Poland for everyone who needs it,” Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Thursday.

Poland is already home to around 2 million Ukrainians, many who fled there after Russia’s 2014 takeover of Crimea and the start of the eight-year-long war in eastern Ukraine. The United Nations has estimated that another one to 3 million Ukrainians could join them.

Other of Ukraine’s neighbors, such as Hungary and Slovakia, are sending troops to their borders to aid with the intake of refugees. In Romania, volunteers are similarly queuing by their side of the border to offer food and free accommodation. Ukrainians do not need a visa to enter these countries, as they can stay anywhere in the European Union’s Schengen Area for up to 90-days visa-free. (This agreement is set to change at the end of 2022).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ireland, which is not part of the Schengen Area, said Thursday that it would waive its visa requirement for Ukrainians. The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, called his country a “nation of sanctuary” and said it was ready to welcome in Ukrainians.

Ukraine is not a member of the European Union — one of the alliances of European countries that Russian President Vladimir Putin considers an existential threat.

But Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, told Euronews on Wednesday that the E.U. was “quite well prepared” to absorb in Ukrainian refugees as a matter of “unity” and “solidarity.”

“We are looking into the support from the E.U. asylum agency with processing asylum applications, the support from Frontex with registration and border management, and the support from Europol as well,” she said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other countries, such as Britain, have pledged to help Ukraine, but have not loosened or clarified their immigration policies.

Refugee advocates have also repeatedly criticized European leaders for pledging to support refugees while falling through on funding programs and maintaining often harsh, unwelcoming restrictions.

In recent years, European countries have aimed to stop — at times violently — the flow of migrants and asylum seekers fleeing other conflicts and wars in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Just in November, Poland forcibly denied entry to asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa who became caught in a geopolitical standoff between Russia and Europe as they tried to cross over from neighboring Belarus.

In 2015, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban built a fence to cut off one of the migrant routes. More recently, he supported a law making it a crime to help immigrants who entered Hungary illegally to apply for asylum.