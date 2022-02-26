Germany’s deep economic relationship with Russia is decades old and, many critics say, has led to a foreign policy orthodoxy that long held back Europe from sharper criticism of the Kremlin.

But Saturday’s move opened up Europe’s weapons-packed armories to Ukraine, since Berlin retained a veto power over how German-manufactured armaments were used even after they were sold elsewhere. More broadly, Scholz’s decision to swing more directly into confrontation with a country that helped defeat the Nazis, Russia, was a major break for the richest and most-populous nation in the European Union. Berlin’s focus on trade rather than security has led it to spend far less on defense than NATO guidelines require.

“This might be one of the biggest shifts in German foreign policy since World War II,” said Marcel Dirsus, a German political scientist and fellow at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, who has often been critical of Germany’s hesitant stance in the past. “There has been an awakening, not just by the political class, but also by ordinary voters.”

Scholz said he would rush 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. German policymakers also said they were exploring how to cut off Russia from a key financial transactions mechanism in a “targeted and functional” way.

“It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin’s invading army,” Scholz said in a statement.

Germany also cleared the way for other countries to send German-made weaponry to Ukraine on Saturday, greenlighting a shipment of 400 Dutch-owned rocket-propelled grenade launchers and several Estonian-owned howitzers to Ukraine, three European officials said. Germany, like many other countries, retains a stake in how its weaponry can be used even after it is sold or transferred abroad. Until Saturday, it had refused to allow the shipment of German-made arms, prompting howls of anger from advocates who said that Europe’s largest country was abandoning Ukraine. Under pressure, German policymakers earlier agreed to send helmets and a field hospital, a decision for which they were mocked. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic arms transfer agreements that were still receiving their final approvals.

It came just days after Scholz froze the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project — another decision that weeks ago seemed inconceivable.

“Putin might be in the process of losing Germany — which honestly, you gotta really try,” Dirsus said. “Everything in this political system is stacked in your favor if you’re Russia’s president, so for you to succeed in turning Germany against you to such an extent that they will be ready to deliver [rocket-propelled grenades] to Ukraine is honestly an achievement almost.”

Germany has rarely sent weapons into conflicts, a long-standing political taboo that is related to its guilt over World War II. (Detractors note that the German defense industry has nevertheless sold extensive armaments to authoritarian leaders around the world.) The country has been especially cautious about sending weapons that would be used against Russia, a country to which many Germans feel indebted for their role in ending World War II.

Sending arms to Ukraine “is such a concrete measure and it stands in such stark contrast to what they were pushing for beforehand, that I can’t help but think that this is going to create a new precedent that will change German foreign policy in the future,” Dirsus said.

In the past, Germany has occasionally sent allies weaponry for active use: In 2014, the German army sent RPGs to the Kurdish forces battling the Islamic State in Iraq to help stop the massacre of the Yazidi minority ethnic group.

But many Germans — both policymakers and ordinary citizens — had said in recent weeks that sending arms to Ukraine would fuel the conflict by escalating the confrontation with Russia. They said they preferred a diplomatic solution. Advocates of arms shipments said that doing so would increase the likelihood of a peaceful outcome by making it clear to the Kremlin that it would face a fight if it tried to invade.

Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine ended that debate.

“This is the result of an intense search for what we stand for and how it fits the current state of the world,” said Sergey Lagodinsky, a German Green lawmaker in the European Parliament who was the first senior elected politician in Germany to call for arms shipments to Kyiv.

“The Russian aggression showed to many that we carry a lot of responsibility for both our values and peace in Europe, and that assisting a victim of aggression is just as important for peace as being cautious about not contributing to war,” he said.

But he said he thought a key test of the durability of Germany’s shift would be whether it boosts its military spending. Last year it spent an estimated 1.53 percent of its annual economic output on defense, well below the 2 percent NATO target.

Germany on Saturday also signaled increasing support for cutting Russia from the international SWIFT payment system — a move Berlin has opposed until now and one that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called a “financial nuclear weapon” a day earlier.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy and Climate Minister Minister Robert Habeck said Saturday they were working to determine how “the collateral damage of a SWIFT decoupling can be limited in a way that it hits the right targets.”

It remained unclear on Saturday how such a targeted decoupling would look — and whether Germany would back less-targeted measures if the plans cannot be implemented in the way it is hoping for.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has strong trade ties with Russia and heavily depends on its supply of natural gas. Part of the reason it had opposed excluding Russia from SWIFT is because it fears a cutoff in Russian gas shipments, if Russian energy companies can no longer be paid.

SWIFT — short for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication — is a messaging network connecting banks around the world. The Belgian-based consortium links more than 11,000 financial institutions operating in more than 200 countries and territories, acting as a critical hub enabling international payments.

Italy, which had also been reluctant to back a SWIFT cutoff, appeared to change course earlier on Saturday, saying that it is now also open to such a move.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been among the biggest supporters of such a measure, the Financial Times reported Thursday. France has also become increasingly vocal in support.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Friday that he had pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken “to use all US influence on some hesitant European countries to ban Russia from SWIFT.”