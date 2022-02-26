Abramovich arguably stands at the head of this class. He owns one of the most valuable soccer clubs in Britain’s Premier League, a yacht with a helipad and swimming pool that he keeps moored off the coast of Spain, a $200 million home just steps from Kensington Palace and other properties scattered between Colorado, the Caribbean and Southern France.

If Abramovich was moving his aircraft on Thursday out of concern that it might be seized, as the United States, Britain and the European Union announced retaliatory sanctions, he needn’t have worried — at least not yet.

Though Abramovich looms as one of the most obvious sanctions targets, because of his ties to Putin and exposure in Western jurisdictions, so far, he has remained unscathed.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Friday that “no Russian private jet can fly into UK airspace, or touchdown — effective immediately.” But the ban may not apply to Abramovich’s jet, which is registered in Aruba and operated by Global Jet Luxembourg, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Efforts by The Washington Post to reach Abramovich for comment, through his Chelsea Football Club and other entities, were unsuccessful. Lawyers for Abramovich, speaking this month before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, told the Guardian newspaper that he didn’t fit the criteria of British sanctions under discussion. “It would be ludicrous to suggest that our client has any responsibility or influence over the behavior of the Russian state,” they added.

In a measure of the confusion surrounding Abramovich’s status, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson erroneously claimed in the House of Commons on Tuesday that Abramovich had already been sanctioned — an assertion his office later had to correct.

Other British officials have since called for Abramovich to be stripped of his Western assets as part of an overdue crackdown. Chris Bryant, a Labour Party lawmaker, said on Thursday that he had obtained a secret 2019 government report on illicit finance citing Abramovich for “his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.”

“Surely Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country,” Bryant said in Parliament. “Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets, including his 150-million pound home.”

There are constraints that may keep that from happening, including complicated ownership structures Abramovich and other oligarchs have used to shield assets as well as a perceived British reluctance to combat an influx of Russian money so pervasive that the capital is sometimes derided as “Londongrad.”

That climate of accommodation may be changing as Western governments signal their determination to punish Russia for launching one of the largest military onslaughts in Europe since World War II.

The United States and Europe on Friday announced first-of-their-kind sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The U.S. government has also cut off Russia’s largest bank and blocked four others from doing business in the United States. The European Union has announced similar measures, though stopped short of kicking Russia off a Belgium-based banking system that arguably would have greater impact.

Johnson described Britain’s sanctions as the “largest and most severe” his country has ever implemented — freezing all Russian bank assets in the United Kingdom, denying Russia access to British finance markets, and imposing travel bans, asset freezes and other punitive measures against more than 100 companies and oligarchs.

Those named in the initial rounds fell into the realm of usual suspects, including Gennady Timchenko, an oil baron and Putin ally who has been sanctioned by the United States since 2014. But Johnson indicated that dozens of additional names could be added in the coming weeks.

Whether Abramovich, 55, will be among them is not yet clear.

Like other oligarchs, Abramovich built a fortune by gaining control of vast stores of resources, including oil and aluminum, that had been state-owned before the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Abramovich served as governor of a far eastern Russian province in his 30s. But he also developed influence in Moscow, with connections to both Putin and his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin.

Abramovich has amassed an empire now estimated by Forbes at $13.6 billion, and he was part of an early wave of wealthy Russians who began taking their riches outside the country in pursuit of the more opulent lifestyles and financial security offered in the West.

Even advocates of sanctions voice skepticism that financial penalties can influence Putin, let alone cause him to reverse course. But Russia may be uniquely vulnerable because of how much of its money has moved abroad. A 2018 study in the Journal of Public Economics estimated that 60 percent of the wealth of Russia’s richest households is held offshore, vastly more than any other country.

Britain is attractive because of the stability of its government, robust banking system and laws protecting property rights. But the country has also offered inducements. Thousands took advantage of a “golden visas” program that offered residency to foreigners pledging to invest at least 2 million pounds upon arrival — a program the government concluded was rife with fraud and shut down this month.

British officials have debated among themselves for years the perils of their country’s enthusiasm for Russian money, with critics likening it to other European nations’ dependence on Russian oil and gas. A landmark report on Russia completed by a parliamentary intelligence committee in 2020 concluded that national security was being compromised by laws that enabled illicit money to “be recycled through what has been referred to as the London ‘laundromat.’”

“Russian influence in the UK is the ‘new normal,’ ” the report said. “And there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth.”

The issue has been a source of strain, at times, with the United States.

“The more rocks they kick over, the more of an indictment it becomes of how lax they’ve been the last couple decades on dirty Russian money flooding their system,” said Gavin Wilde, who served as director for Russia, Baltic and Caucasus Affairs on the National Security Council in the Trump administration.

Former British officials said the country’s ability to police illicit finance, let alone crack down on Russian nationals in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, is constrained by years of underinvestment in financial expertise.

“The British state simply has not built and invested in the investigatory capacity to act for its economic security,” said Paddy McGuinness, an adviser at the Brunswick Group who served as a senior national security adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May. “There aren’t the forensic accountants in government service, the really smart lawyers who know how to go after banks.”

Some argue that the emphasis on financial sanctions is inadequate. Jamison Firestone, an American attorney who set up a law firm in Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, said it would be more effective for Western governments to revoke the visas of oligarchs and their families.

“If you knock $2 billion off Abramovich’s valuation, he’s still a rich guy,” Firestone said. “It’s about denying people a lifestyle that they feel is theirs, that they want. When you deny that lifestyle and make it clear you’re denying it because of what their government has done, and send them back to live in the mess that Putin has created, you turn all these people into advocates against the war.”

Firestone fled Russia in 2009 after the imprisonment of a tax lawyer with his firm, Sergei Magnitsky, who had uncovered what he said was extensive fraud by Russian tax authorities. Magnitsky died in prison before facing trial. In 2012, the United States passed a law named for him that has been used to impose sanctions on foreign individuals accused of corruption or human rights abuses.

There is no authoritative list of Russian nationals with substantial assets in Britain, but several names are raised repeatedly by government officials and in media reports.

Among them is Evgeny Lebedev, a media entrepreneur who is the son of a former KGB officer and holds the title of “Baron of Hampton and Siberia,” as well as a seat in the House of Lords. Another is Alisher Usmanov, a telecommunications investor and executive who owns an 11-acre compound in the Highgate neighborhood of London, according to British media reports.

Usmanov and Abramovich both appeared on a list of sanctions targets proposed last year by Alexei Navalny, a Russian dissident and Putin critic who was poisoned in 2020 and subsequently imprisoned.

Abramovich, who also reportedly has Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, is described on the Navalny list as “one of the key enablers and beneficiaries of Russian kleptocracy, with significant ties/assets in the West.”

The most prominent of those assets is the Chelsea Football Club in West London, which he purchased in 2003. He plowed millions into the team and its facilities after his acquisition, transforming it into a Premiere League powerhouse and global brand.

Abramovich’s yacht in Barcelona, Solaris, is more than 450 feet long, according to online records, with cabins for 36 guests, a 60-person crew, a dance club and a missile-detection system. It’s not the biggest boat in Abramovich’s fleet — that would be Eclipse, more than 500 feet long and now in the Caribbean.

He also acquires planes. His most recent addition, the 787 Dreamliner, is valued at an estimated $350 million, including expenditures on luxury upgrades, according to a report in Forbes Russia.

The aircraft departed an airport in Nice, on the Mediterranean coast of France, late morning on Thursday, as the Russian shelling of Ukraine intensified. The plane touched down in Moscow around 3:15 p.m. local time, according to websites that track the movements of private aircraft. It was not clear if Abramovich was on board.