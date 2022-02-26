Zelensky, who remained in the capital, continued to present a grim but defiant face as the Kremlin assault on his country enters a third day. The United States, which fears the city will soon fall, has offered to help him leave Kyiv. But he has pledged to remain in his post as head of state.
Here’s what to know
Russia says attacks not hitting civilians. Scenes in cities tell a different story.Return to menu
KYIV, Ukraine — From what was left of her fourth-floor balcony, an elderly woman tossed piece after piece of debris to the grass below. Out went heaps of glass, insulation and wood. She occasionally paused to survey the damage around her.
She is among the scores of Ukrainian civilians displaced from their homes in Kyiv on Friday after an unidentified projectile struck just outside their apartment block before dawn, severely damaging the building and wounding several residents, including at least one in critical condition. The apparent Russian strike left behind a large crater that now sits just a few yards from a playground, which remained empty Friday except for one young boy digging in the dirt.
Total numbers of civilian casualties in Ukraine remain unclear with no comprehensive figures released by Ukraine’s government. Early Friday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said at least 137 people — civilians and military personnel — had been killed in the Russian attacks.
Kyiv on edge: As Russian forces press in on the capital, Ukrainians are defiantReturn to menu
KYIV, Ukraine — With Russian forces pressing into the northern suburbs of this besieged capital this week, Alexei Ianikovskyi took his family into the city’s center. They found sanctuary at a hotel where he worked, one with a basement for a bomb shelter.
By Friday, Ianikovskyi was faced with a difficult choice — one shared by countless Ukrainians: “I really want to join the army,” he said inside the bunker, as explosions rocked the outskirts of the city. “But I also need to protect my family.”
On the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv was on edge. A suspected rocket destroyed an apartment building in the city and its outer neighborhoods were either battlegrounds or no-go zones. Russian forces tried to push closer to the seat of the government, but Ukrainian forces repelled the advance. Still, by nightfall, the Russian bombardment, and the war itself, seemed to be intensifying.
Ukrainian lawmaker Kira Rudik posts photo with her rifle, vows to fightReturn to menu
Ukrainian lawmaker and tech executive Kira Rudik repeated her intent to bear arms against Russian troops entering Kyiv during a television interview early Saturday local time, stressing that the country’s leaders should show citizens how to act in support of Ukrainian troops.
“If you would have asked me like three days ago about me bearing arms, I would tell you like definite no, and we would have argument,” she said in an appearance on MSNBC. “And now I have Kalashnikov.”
Her remarks came after she posted a short statement on Friday, showing an image of her holding an automatic rifle.
“I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to mind,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine!” She had earlier said in a CNN interview that nearby explosions were rattling her windows in Kyiv.
Rudik was an executive at Ring, a smart-home tech company acquired by Amazon (whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post) in 2018, before she became a lawmaker in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Ukraine has been urging its civilians to resist Russian forces in various ways such as manufacturing molotov cocktails, which are generally glass bottles filled with flammable material that function like hand grenades. Around 18,000 weapons have been distributed in the Kyiv region, according to the Ukrainian government.