War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Kyiv wakes after night of street fighting, loud gunfire and explosions as defiant Ukrainians resist military onslaught.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The invasion: Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks like. Here’s what we know about why Russia has attacked Ukraine.

The response: Western nations have announced sweeping sanctions on Russian banks, companies and officials, including President Vladimir Putin. Global leaders were quick to condemn Russia’s actions and call for a decisive response. In some corners, responses were somewhat muted.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

