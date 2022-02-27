Across the country, many Americans are desperate to support Ukraine as its people try to fend off a Russian invasion that has left scores dead, thousands homeless and millions fearful of what could become of their country in the weeks ahead.

Here’s how you can help:

  • Voices of Children, a charitable foundation based in Ukraine, has been helping the psychological needs of children affected by the war since 2015, according to its website. The group’s psychologists specialize in art therapy and provide general psychosocial support with group classes or individual sessions. Many of their psychologists are based in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, areas long controlled by Russia-backed separatists and that are at the frontlines of the current conflict. Now, Voices of Children is providing “non-stop assistance” to children and families all over Ukraine, even providing help with evacuations. You can donate here.
  • Journalists with the Kyiv Independent and Kyiv Post have done extraordinary work covering the war, offering the world constant updates as they fear for themselves, their families and their homes. The Independent has started a GoFundMe asking for support, and the Kyiv Post offers subscriptions for $45 a year.
  • José Andrés, the beloved D.C. chef famous for feeding people in need around the world, is already in Europe with his World Central Kitchen team helping provide “thousands of meals in Poland, Romania and even inside Ukraine.” Anyone who wishes to donate to their efforts can go here.
  • Razom for Ukraine was founded in 2014 and has since launched a host of efforts to build a stronger democracy in the country. Now, according to its website, the nonprofit is “focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items. We have a large procurement team of volunteers that tracks down and purchases supplies and a logistics team that then gets them to Ukraine.” Razom — which means “together” in Ukrainian — posted a list of the lifesaving supplies it’s already purchased and is asking for more support here.
  • Click on the website for CARE, the international humanitarian juggernaut, and a pop-up window surfaces. “UKRAINE EMERGENCY,” the alert says, with a photo of a woman holding a child. “Families in Ukraine are fleeing violence and urgently need emergency aid. CARE is providing food, water, and more.” The group has partnered with People in Need, and hopes to build a fund that can reach 4 million people, especially women, girls and the elderly. Donations for CARE can be made here.
  • Save the Children, founded more than a century ago, is blunt about the grueling nature of its work: “We work in the hardest-to-reach places, where it’s toughest to be a child,” its homepage says. The organization says it is “gravely concerned” for the children of Ukraine and Afghanistan. Its donation page says that $50 can prevent three children from starvation for a month; $150 can bring warm blankets for 30 kids and $300 can furnish face masks to refugee health workers on the front lines.
  • Sunflower of Peace is a small non-profit with ambitions to help Ukrainian orphans and internally displaced people. A post on its Facebook page in mid-February said it had launched a fundraiser for first-aid medical tactical backpacks. Each backpack, it says, can save up to 10 people. They’re packed with bandages and anti-hemorrhagic medicines, among other critical items. The group has worked mostly off of its Facebook page, where it’s accepting donations.
  • Even with Western support, Ukraine’s army and its legions of volunteer fighters are severely outgunned by Russian forces. The National Bank of Ukraine has created an account where people from around the world can donate to the country’s military.