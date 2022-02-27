Air raid sirens sounded and residents sheltered underground early Sunday as Russian forces continued to bombard the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities, while the United States and its allies stepped up efforts to punish Moscow for its invasion with tough financial penalties.

The Biden administration and its European allies vowed on Saturday night to block the Kremlin’s access to its sizable foreign currency reserves in the West, and to cut off Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, a network that connects banks around the world. The actions could send Russia’s financial market into free fall and cripple the Kremlin’s ability to pay for its new war, which has intensified in recent days.

Video verified by The Washington Post captured a large explosion Saturday at a dam along the Northern Crimean Canal that had been a source of increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine over water rights. Ukrainian officials reported a number of other explosions Saturday, including in Vasylkiv, a town south of the capital, where the mayor said an oil depot was hit. That strike could not immediately be verified.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukraine’s health minister said 198 Ukrainians have been killed in the fighting, with more than 1,000 wounded. There were already signs of a mass exodus. The United Nations said Saturday that more than 150,000 Ukrainians have fled the country. Later it said there had been “at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead.”
  • Russian troops have moved into Ukraine from the north, south and east. Russian successes in the south contrast with difficulties to take Kyiv, which is resisting more than Russia was expecting.
  • In response to a plea from a Ukrainian official, Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that the Starlink Internet service that SpaceX provides from its orbital satellite constellation is up and running in the war-torn country and that more ground terminals are on the way.
  • Former president Donald Trump again lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart,” telling a crowd of his most ardent supporters Saturday night that the problem is not with Putin, but that U.S. leaders “are dumb.”