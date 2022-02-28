Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unified the West — and much of the world — in near-universal condemnation, prompting even friendly nations such as China to urge Moscow to settle the conflict through negotiations.

But at least one leader has stood out as a staunch supporter of an increasingly isolated Russia: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko has hosted Russian troops and equipment, allowed Moscow to use Belarus as a staging ground, and on Sunday pushed through a constitutional amendment ending the country’s nuclear-free status. He has also cracked down on antiwar protests, detaining some 800 demonstrators on Sunday alone, according to the Interior Ministry.

Here’s a look at Belarus and its relationship with Russia.