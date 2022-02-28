Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier Monday that the exact number of casualties remains unknown. But he said he could confirm the death of one woman and that at least 15 Ukrainian fighters and 16 civilians have been wounded.
Authorities issued a curfew for the city beginning Monday afternoon.
Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people about 25 miles from the border with Russia, has emerged as a major linchpin in Russian efforts to push beyond the east and on to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
Russian bombardments of the city started to accelerate Saturday evening. After days of fighting largely around Kharkiv, Russian forces briefly took the city Sunday, but they were repelled hours later by Ukrainian fighters.
“Ukrainian forces have put up a pretty strong fight … but the worst is yet to come,” Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a Virginia-based nonprofit research and analysis organization, told The Washington Post on Sunday. “Russian forces haven’t [yet] tried to take Kharkiv, not seriously.”
He warned that after facing unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance, Russia was likely to increase its aerial campaign against Kharkiv, a densely packed city.