Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion as soon as Monday, a U.S. official said, in a move that ramps up tensions just as the two sides are set to hold talks at the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

“It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” said the U.S. administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security development.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the border talks on Sunday — the first diplomatic discussion since the invasion began — but he did not say when they would occur.

Earlier Sunday, Russian forces pushed into Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, but it remains under Ukrainian control. According to the Pentagon, Russia is facing more resistance in the capital, Kyiv, than it was expecting. Russian troops have moved into Ukraine from the north, south and east of the country.

Here’s what to know

  • In a constitutional referendum Sunday, Belarus renounced its non-nuclear status, according to Russian state media, clearing the way for Russian nuclear weapons to be placed on Belarusian soil.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that he had put his nuclear deterrence forces into alert, attributing the move to “aggressive statements” from the West. The White House called the order an example of “manufacturing threats that don’t exist.”
  • The European Union announced it will shut down airspace to Russian planes and finance weapons purchases to Ukraine, as several nations, including the United States, vowed over the weekend to block the Kremlin’s access to its sizable foreign currency reserves in the West and cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
  • The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Sunday advised Americans to leave Russia “immediately,” citing the potential for U.S. citizens to be stuck there as more airlines cancel flights into and out of the country.